Col. Ofelia Alvarez Willis, MD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who

Dr. Willis graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Biology and Chemistry and also a medical degree from the University of Montemorelos School of Medicine in Mexico in 1979 where she was class president. She completed a two-year residency in internal medicine with full compliment training at the Loma Linda University Health Education Consortium in 1983. She also completed an internship that involved general rotation of Internal Medicine Specialties from 1980 to 1981. The doctor spent one year at White Memorial Medical Center in Los Angeles, California completing a rotative internship/Fifth Pathway that included OB-GYN, Pediatrics, surgery, Psychology, and Emergency Room. The doctor is board certified in internal medicine, has more than 45 years of experience, and specializes in the medical treatment of adults.

Dr. Willis is affiliated with the Jerry L. Pettis Memorial Veterans Hospital in Loma Linda, CA. and, according to the doctor, provides primary care and specialty health services, including mental health support, addiction and substance abuse treatment, cancer care, suicide prevention, women's healthcare, and more. She notes that the hospital is a part of the VA Loma Linda Healthcare System whose mission is to offer options for timely quality services for veterans through care and respect for one's physical, psychological, and spiritual health.

According to Dr. Willis, Internal medicine is the medical specialty dealing with preventing, diagnosing, and treating adult diseases. Physicians specializing in internal medicine are called internists. They manage and prevent common and complex diseases by providing comprehensive care and promoting overall well-being. Dr. Willis works with veterans who are critically ill with various issues. She is heavily invested in preventative medicine and works to educate her patients so that they can live healthy and comfortable lives.

Dr. Willis has extensive experience in many different roles including the Chief in the Department of Emergency Medicine and Ambulatory Care. In this position, she developed various programs to increase quality patient care standards; was responsible for in-house training of second and third year internal medicine residents, dental, and podiatry fellows. She was also the lead for the clinical lecture series in the Medical Resident Clinics.

From 1983 to 2007, Dr. Willis served as Chief of the Department of Emergency Medicine where she set educational staff goals while upgrading policies & procedures; directed the clinical training of first year internal medicine residents; provided the clinical curriculum with research while serving in various committees; supervised Physician Assistants and developed the curriculum for rotating Dental and Podiatry residents through Emergency Department; had direct involvement in the design of the new Emergency Department; and has been a staff physician at the Jerry L. Pettis Memorial hospital for more than 40 years.

Dr. Willis was also involved with the Department of Veteran Affairs from 1983 to 2015 where she had the authority to take affidavits; administer oaths and affirmations; aid claimants in the preparation of claims; make investigations; examine records and witnesses; and certify to the correctness of papers and documents upon any matter within the jurisdiction of the Department of Veteran Affairs.

From 2015-2019, Dr. Willis was the Medical Director of Hospice MD, Goldbert Hospice and giana Hospice. This company is based in Upland, California and oversees the care of end-of-life patients in the Inland Empire. She has also served on the Medical Board of California and was appointed to this position by Governor Dukmejian overseeing MRC 12, which is the largest district in California including San Bernardino, Riverside, Mono, and Inyo Counties. She served from 1988-1992 making investigations, examining records, certifying and analyzing medical documents and was judge and jury for other physicians, capable of revoking licenses or placing them on probation with or without merit. She was additionally appointed by Governor Brown to be on the Commission on the Status of Women and girls in 2014. In this position, she represented women veterans and active military.

Dr. Willis has completed extensive research on Epidemiology focused on Dengue distribution in the State of Nuevo Leon, Mexico and Prevalence of cleft lip and palate in women with and without prenatal care; Nutrition focused on the effect of the vegetarian diet vs. non-vegetarian diet in cholesterol and weight of medical students; and Preventive Medicine focused on a cohort study of the morbidity and mortality from gastrointestinal diseases in the State of Nuevo Leon. She has completed numerous presentations concerning topics such as "Post operatory complications in the Elderly patient"; "Diabetes and Renal Failure in the Social Security Hospital"; "Management of the AIDS patient in the Third World Country"; and "Effects of caffeine in the pregnant woman".

The doctor is a member of many professional organizations including the American College of Physicians (1983); American College of Physicians, associate (1980-1984); American Medical Association (1983); California Medical Association (1983); and San Bernardino County Medical Society (1984). Dr. Willis is board certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine – September 1985; Educational Commission for Foreign Medical Graduates I (ECFMG I)- 1976; Educational Commission for Foreign Medical Graduates II (ECFMG II) – 1979; FLEX – 1980; and Advanced Cardiac Life Support (ACLS) and Basic Life Support (BLS) since 1983. She is currently licensed to practice in California.

The doctor joined the California Army National Guard in 2012 and is currently serving as a physician. She has been deployed to the Middle East, and has achieved the rank of Colonel. Dr. Willis was commissioned as a Major in Charlie Co 40th BSB, based in Montebello. She trained and supported medics and soldiers in the Battalion; attended and supported IRT missions to the Santa Ynez and Round Valley Native American Medical Clinics helped develop the medical formulary for the Battalion; and contributed to medical readiness. The doctor has also served as Brigade Surgeon at the 224th Sustainment Brigade from March 2015 to December 2017; was deployed to Jordan from January 2018 to May 2018; was the Division Surgeon 40th ID from January 2018 to Feb 2021; and has been the State Surgeon JFHQ since February 2021. Dr. Willis received 5 Army Commendation Medals and the Army Meritorious Service Medal.

In addition to her numerous medical and military positions, Dr. Willis is also active in community service and civic contributions. She has been on the board of directors for the Flying Doctors of Mercy from 1982 to 1988 where she led and directed various outlying medical clinics; provided care to previously underserved areas of the North West States of Mexico; and interfaced with governmental agencies for approval from the States of Sonora, Sinaloa and Baja California. The doctor has provided medical treatment for third world countries, specifically working with the Consult from Argentina in LA, Alfredo Pierri, and Mexican Consulate to provide specialized medical treatment to patients that could not be treated in those countries because of requirements of advanced technology. She also coordinated the medical treatment with donations from St. Bernardine Hospital, City of Hope and Loma Linda University Medical Center.

The doctor served in Romania supplying Preventive medicine at the Hospital-School in Transylvania. She also lectured and contributed to the construction of this hospital where she not only cared for medical patients, but also prepared young students to treat patients. Dr. Willis contributed to the creation of a university in Tuxtla Gutierrez Chiapas and is currently working on another one in Villahernosa, Tabasco. In Spain, she served at the Nutrition and Health Center in Calpe, and also lectured in the Canary Islands.

Dr. Willis has extensive experience teaching. She has lectured at the medical and nursing school in Montemorelos University; has developed preventative medicine programs for the Indian communities in the State of San Louis Potosi and State of Nuevo Leon. Many of her lecture audiences range from internal medicine residents; assisting in Board preparation; to Hispanic communities focused on preventative medicine. She covers subjects like hypertension; coronary artery disease; tobacco/alcohol and drug prevention; and women's and men's health. She lectures in both English and Spanish, has lectured in Europe, the United States, and Latin-America.

The doctor was also on the Board of Directors for the Option House for Battered Women in San Bernadino from 1983 to 1984. She is fluent in English, Spanish, and Portuguese and understands French and Italian, but is not fluent in either. Dr. Willis notes that while she was in Saudi Arabia, she was able to take an H & P in Arabic, but has since forgotten most of the language.

Dr. Willis has received many accolades and awards including Intern of the Year 1980-1981, Loma Linda IM Program; Resident of the Year 1981-1983, Loma Linda University; Col. Charles Stark Award of Exceptional Performance in Medical School; Physician of the Year Award– Loma Linda VA Hospital, 2003; Woman Doctor of the Year Award, Town and Gown Redlands University, 2004; and was honored by the Hispanic Alumni of Loma Linda University, October 2013.

Outside work, the doctor is active with her church, the Seventh Day Adventists, and supports students globally. She has also built a residential nursing home in Mexico where local medical students receive training.

Dr. Willis is a widow and was married to Harold W. Willis who was a businessman. They have two children, Ryan R. Willis, born in 1985 and works in business; and Samantha O. Willis, born in 1987 and is a Doctor of Physical Therapy in Tennessee. Dr. Willis has been the President/CEO and owner of Food and Fuel, as well as Harold Willis Enterprises, since 2011. She is the owner and manager of 15 restaurants, 6 gas stations, and a Real Estate and Development Company that includes an indoor shopping mall and strip centers.

In her spare time, the doctor enjoys music and plays five musical instruments; likes sports, soccer, running and skiing. Dr. Willis wishes to honor the loving memory of her father, Margereto Alvarez, and her mother, Ofelia Viveros. She would also like to thank her mentor and supporter during training, Gordon Hadley, MD.

