Col (Ret.) Mark R. Schonberg Appointed President Of TerraScale, Inc.

CULVER CITY, Calif., Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TerraScale, a clean infrastructure design and development firm committed to developing digital infrastructure around the world, today named former U.S. Army Colonel (Ret.) Mark R. Schonberg as the company's President.

Schonberg brings with him more than three decades of senior leadership in the United States Military, as well as vast expertise in IT services, Cyber Security and data center construction. He was recently the cornerstone of the U.S. Military's IT effort as part of the $16 Billion Yongsan Relocation Program in South Korea.

"Col. Mark has the relationships, technical expertise, and advanced leadership skills needed to drive complex IT projects from concept to completion," said Soheila Yalpani, TerraScale Co-Founder and COO. "It is an honor and privilege to have such an accomplished and respected leader join the TerraScale team. We look forward to working alongside him as we undertake new and exciting ventures with our project partners."

At TerraScale, Schonberg's primary responsibilities will include oversight of TerraScale's Project Energos; a 3,700 acre mixed-use development near Reno, NV that aims to enable secure, swift storage and transmission of data between government agencies and commercial clients.

The site will include the development of a data center which will leverage the site's renewable energy infrastructure. Upon completion, Energos Reno will be the largest industrial/commercial development in the United States powered by hybrid renewable energy.

In addition to this project, Schonberg will lead the development of critical supporting industry partnerships in areas such as cyber security and energy storage. His military background will support TerraScale's longer-term strategic goals of furthering government relationships and building hiring programs that benefit veterans.

"As demand for data centers and related infrastructures grows, so too have key environmental and social challenges." Schonberg said. "Under TerraScale's vision, the team has demonstrated the discipline, passion and experience to solve these challenges with the ultimate goal of future proofing our planet. This project builds the critical infrastructure required to keep commerce moving, logistics in motion, communications running and people safe and secure. I am looking forward to working with the Team to make these goals a reality."

COL (Ret.) Schonberg retired from the military in October of 2020. He most recently served as the U.S. Africa Command's J63 – Plans and Operations Director in charge of all Defensive Cyber Security Operations and Network Services across Africa and Southern Europe. He has served in various leadership positions in Korea; Ft. Riley, Kansas; Hawaii; Ft. Leavenworth, Kansas; and Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska, and across Europe and Afghanistan.

TerraScale is a clean infrastructure design and development firm that is transforming and modernizing digital infrastructures around the world. Through the company's consortium, TerraScale takes a unique approach to future proofing our planet by collaborating with best in class green engineering, technology, real estate, energy and construction firms globally, to ensure maximum value delivery across the lifecycle of its projects.TerraScale's projects and programs are designed to meet the needs of government and industry in the most responsible, secure and sustainable manner.

