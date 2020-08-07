Cola Wealth Advisors Honors Major Rick "Guns" Garin

LEXINGTON, S.C., Aug. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cola Wealth Advisors remembers the legacy of Major Rick "Guns" Garin, a highly decorated F-16 fighter pilot with the South Carolina Air National Guard (SCANG). A skilled pilot in the F-16, Major Garin served as the 157 Fighter Squadron's Chief Instructor Pilot and Tactical Expert. "Guns" proved his expertise during multiple combat deployments to the Middle East including Afghanistan and Jordan.

Major Garin passed away at the age of 36 from sudden medical complications. While our nation lost an elite aviator, his family lost a dedicated husband and loving father of two girls (ages 6 and 1). Major Garin always referred to them as "my girls" and they were the center of his universe.

As a veteran led organization, Cola Wealth Advisors understands all too well the challenges set before Mrs. Garin and their two daughters.

In response to these challenges, Cola Wealth Advisors, have helped set up a memorial fund for the family, with the goal of raising $100,000. All of the funds raised will be donated directly to Major Garin's widow.

If you would like to help, donations are being accepted at https://gf.me/u/yk8xv8. Any help will be greatly appreciated.

