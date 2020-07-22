CoLab @ 55 Merritt Experiencing Impressive Growth in Membership as Connecticut Business Offices Start to Reopen

TRUMBULL, Conn., July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CoLab @ 55 Merritt, Trumbull's only dedicated coworking location, began enrolling members at an impressive rate since Phase 2 of CT's reopening guidelines went into effect at the end of June. Coworking facilities, like CoLab, that offer private offices and team spaces, have become a popular option for professionals who want to move out of their homes and back into a professional environment. CoLab provides a localized, flexible and lower cost collaborative working environment for entrepreneurs, independent contractors, small businesses, as well as corporate employees working remotely. Located near Route 8 and the Merritt Parkway in a corporate park setting, the facility offers over 30,000 square feet of coworking space.

"Coworking spaces will not only provide an immediate stepping-stone towards the return to business as usual, but experts also predict these types of spaces could be the face of the work environment in the long term," said CoLab President, Jeff Levene.

With the number of COVID-19 cases currently declining in Connecticut, local and state officials are looking for ways to create jobs and fill office space. However, social distancing is here to stay, at least for the foreseeable future. Therefore, most organizations will need to rethink the workplace environment and consider ways to lessen the number of workers in their offices.

"Many companies have implemented staggered shifts and flexible work policies which will help keep offices less dense. Again, experts predict that the decentralized office will become even more the norm than it was becoming before. Large corporations will most likely look to 'de-densify' their offices to help employees manage the current situation and to aid in the recovery," said Levene.

Though workers are looking to get out of their homes and back into more of a business environment, most aren't comfortable commuting via public transportation to major business centers just yet.

"[email protected] Merritt's coworking facilities are unique to the town of Trumbull, a vibrant business community, in close proximity to several large Connecticut cities including New Haven and Bridgeport. The CoLab is an excellent opportunity for all types of businesses, including construction, trades, small companies and independent workers. They offer flexible space with flexible terms and abundant parking for both cars and trucks," stated Rina Bakalar, Director of Economic and Community Development for Trumbull.

One of the biggest benefits of coworking is the ability to collaborate with other like-minded workers, industry resources and mentors that can help increase worker productivity and growth opportunities. According to a GCUC survey, 84% of coworkers say working in a coworking hub makes them more motivated. And 67% of people who cowork say they have experienced improved professional success. CoLab provides members with a member only portal that provides a way to communicate with CoLab staff and enables them to network with other companies and workers in the building. A recent survey by Smallbiz shows that 82% of respondents have expanded their professional network since joining a coworking office space.

"Even before the COVID-19 crisis, people's working habits were evolving and larger companies continued to decentralize at a staggering rate," said Levene. "The last several months have shown companies that many businesses can survive and even thrive with employees working remotely and, if there is one thing quarantine has shown us, it's that many businesses can now be run from virtual offices. Technology advances that were happening at a rapid pace before the global pandemic, have now practically jumped into warp speed, allowing people to remain connected regardless of their location."

But even though people enjoy flexible schedules and the increased flexibility that comes from working remotely, many are finding that it's important to establish some limits between home and work. As society continues to figure out how to move towards the future of work, more and more workers will seek ways to keep their work lives and their personal lives separate, and co-working spaces offer an excellent solution. Last year, statistics showed that about 3.1 million people were using coworking spaces around the world. This number is estimated to nearly double by 2022.

CoLab membership is offered on a monthly basis depending on the type of space needed, starting at $65 a month for membership, which includes an open or hot desk. Dedicated desks, private offices for teams of all sizes, as well as meeting rooms and flexible spaces are also available. Once enrolled, members can use the space occasionally or on a daily basis as membership pricing provides unlimited days of use per month.

"CoLab is not only the right space to work for individuals," said Levene, "it's the right space to grow young businesses or downsize existing ones as needs change, without the worry of long term leases, furniture and utilities."

CoLab's current amenities include high speed internet, mail and secure storage, conference rooms, phone and meeting rooms, printing, security access control, abundant parking, a convenient location, janitorial services, and onsite management staff. Future amenities may include onsite food services, mentoring services and member hosted networking events. www.colab55merritt.com

