COLAB Dry Shampoo: The Time Saving Beauty Solution Available at Target

New COLAB Dry Shampoo Consumer Study Shows Busy Moms Are Washing Their Hair Less and Are Reaching for Dry Shampoo to Keep Up

LOS ANGELES, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For today's busy families, every minute of the morning counts. For moms especially, hair washing is often the first thing to go. A new national consumer study by COLAB Dry Shampoo, the award-winning, cruelty-free, and vegan-friendly dry shampoo expert, reveals just how rushed these moms really are. According to the study, nearly half only wash their hair a few times per week and 43.4% are turning to dry shampoo specifically to save time.

COLAB at Target. COLAB Extreme Volume Dry Shampoo

That's where COLAB Dry Shampoo comes in. As the category expert, the brand's dry shampoo innovations are designed to instantly refresh roots, absorb excess oil and grease, and revive hair in seconds. Infused with vitamin E for scalp care and dermatologically tested, the collection is formulated for everyday performance, delivering a clean, refreshed finish that never asks busy moms to choose between looking great and getting out the door.

And that solution is available right where those moms already shop. Nearly half of participants visit Target stores or Target.com at least once a week1, making it the natural destination for a brand built around speed, convenience, and affordability without ever sacrificing quality.

"Target is where busy moms shop for their trusted daily essentials, and COLAB is there when she needs us. Her mornings are packed, and we're giving her back those precious minutes without ever compromising on beautiful hair," says Jonathan Dee, Marketing Director of COLAB Dry Shampoo.

As daily routines get busier, COLAB Dry Shampoo delivers exactly what moms need: effortless, gorgeous hair without the fuss - no wash day required.

COLAB Dry Shampoo is available at Target stores nationwide and at Target.com for under $10.

About COLAB

COLAB is run by a collective of cosmetic scientists and creative haircare innovators based in Cheltenham, UK. With over a decade of dry shampoo expertise, COLAB creates "great hair days on demand" for consumers seeking instant results and convenience. The brand combines fun, affordable, and innovative products with science-backed performance, offering formulas for every routine.

COLAB

@colabhair | www.colab-hair.com

1 Attest, "Haircare Habits of Busy Moms - Target Shoppers," May, 2026

SOURCE COLAB