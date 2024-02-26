COLAB, TikTok's favourite dry shampoo brand expands its portfolio with new formula innovations catering to sensitive scalps and beach tousled tresses

LONDON, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- COLAB, The Dry Shampoo Experts are expanding their multi-award-winning portfolio with two exciting innovations - Pure Nude and Beach Texture.

In a study focusing on scalp care, COLAB discovered that over 60% of people said that they have a sensitive scalp, and 68% are looking for products with added scalp care¹. COLAB Pure Nude has been developed specifically for those with a sensitive scalp, enriched with soothing ingredients including camomile and vitamin E for scalp care, whilst also being dermatologically approved for sensitive scalps.

Pure Nude is available to shop for $8.98 and Beach Texture for $9.98 across Target, Walmart, Rite Aid & Meijer.

With 75% of people looking for low or no product fragrance¹, COLAB has created an effective formula that is lightly scented, so everyone can have a great hair day. And of course, Pure Nude, like all COLAB Dry Shampoo's, effectively absorbs oils, refreshes and revives roots with an invisible finish² – a must try!

And that's not all, with 866 million views on TikTokᵌ, #beachwaves has become an increasingly popular trend amongst those wanting to mirror the natural beachy look. Beach Texture has been formulated by COLAB for those wanting to add texture to their hair for a natural-looking tousled finish.

Working as a dry shampoo to effectively absorb oil and extend time between washes, this product not only refreshes and texturizes your hair for added sea-swept hold, it's fragranced with sunny notes of fresh coconut and juicy orange for a gorgeous summer escapist scent. This new formula is also enriched with coconut water and contains vitamin E for added scalp care – so your hair and scalp can both look and feel great.

COLAB's technical and revolutionary formulas are Dermatologically approved, vegan and cruelty-free. They are the perfect way to extend time, refresh & style between hair wash days and are available now.

¹Independent survey of 200 (US females aged 18-44) conducted by COLAB, December 2023.

²After brushing, excludes COLAB pro series.

ᵌTikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/tag/beachwaves

SOURCE COLAB