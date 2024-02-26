COLAB, TikTok's favourite dry shampoo brand expands its portfolio with new formula innovations catering to sensitive scalps and beach tousled tresses

News provided by

COLAB

26 Feb, 2024, 08:30 ET

LONDON, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- COLAB, The Dry Shampoo Experts are expanding their multi-award-winning portfolio with two exciting innovations - Pure Nude and Beach Texture.

In a study focusing on scalp care, COLAB discovered that over 60% of people said that they have a sensitive scalp, and 68% are looking for products with added scalp care¹. COLAB Pure Nude has been developed specifically for those with a sensitive scalp, enriched with soothing ingredients including camomile and vitamin E for scalp care, whilst also being dermatologically approved for sensitive scalps.

Continue Reading
Pure Nude is available to shop for $8.98 and Beach Texture for $9.98 across Target, Walmart, Rite Aid & Meijer.
Pure Nude is available to shop for $8.98 and Beach Texture for $9.98 across Target, Walmart, Rite Aid & Meijer.

With 75% of people looking for low or no product fragrance¹, COLAB has created an effective formula that is lightly scented, so everyone can have a great hair day. And of course, Pure Nude, like all COLAB Dry Shampoo's, effectively absorbs oils, refreshes and revives roots with an invisible finish² – a must try!

And that's not all, with 866 million views on TikTokᵌ, #beachwaves has become an increasingly popular trend amongst those wanting to mirror the natural beachy look. Beach Texture has been formulated by COLAB for those wanting to add texture to their hair for a natural-looking tousled finish.

Working as a dry shampoo to effectively absorb oil and extend time between washes, this product not only refreshes and texturizes your hair for added sea-swept hold, it's fragranced with sunny notes of fresh coconut and juicy orange for a gorgeous summer escapist scent. This new formula is also enriched with coconut water and contains vitamin E for added scalp care – so your hair and scalp can both look and feel great.

COLAB's technical and revolutionary formulas are Dermatologically approved, vegan and cruelty-free. They are the perfect way to extend time, refresh & style between hair wash days and are available now. 

Pure Nude is available to shop for $8.98 and Beach Texture for $9.98 across Target, Walmart, Rite Aid & Meijer.

¹Independent survey of 200 (US females aged 18-44) conducted by COLAB, December 2023.

²After brushing, excludes COLAB pro series.

ᵌTikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/tag/beachwaves

SOURCE COLAB

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.