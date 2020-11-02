Colaberry Announces Military Scholarship

Colaberry launches Data Science & Analytics scholarship initiative for veterans and military personnel. Tweet this

In addition to military scholarships, Colaberry has also offered COVID-19 data science and data analytics training scholarships valued at over $510,000 in 2020. These scholarships are providing education to a range of individuals from veterans to front-line and essential workers, and individuals impacted by COVID-19, from various countries. Award recipients are receiving job-ready skills that they need to transition into future of work career pathways, including data science and data analytics.

"We pride ourselves on fostering a community of career development and inclusion that strives to allow all people to succeed in the future of work. This year has provided particular challenges that, while none of us could have foreseen, have allowed us to thrive and help others set themselves up for unimaginable future achievements. We are honored to pass these opportunities on to others," said Katamaraja.

About Colaberry

Colaberry provides in-demand tech and human skills training, supplies experts to businesses in need of data science and analytics talent, and advises companies on data projects. The company provides end-to-end solutions to develop today's workforce for success in tomorrow's workplace, and to transform organizations into agile, AI-powered industry leaders.

SOURCE Colaberry

Related Links

http://www.colaberry.com/

