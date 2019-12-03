Colaberry Launches Digital Badges Allowing Learners to Showcase Sought-After Skills

BOSTON, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Colaberry , an in-demand skills training and career transition provider, announced the launch of a new initiative to offer their learners a secure, portable and trusted means to share and communicate their validated skills online through professional and social networks. Partnering with Credly, the digital credential leader, Colaberry graduates will earn digital credentials that represent a range of technical and human skills gained by completing their data analytics and data science programs.

"Colaberry's digital credentials give our graduates an effective tool to signify to prospective employers that they are prepared to begin delivering immediately on in-demand skills," said Ram Katamaraja, Founder and CEO of Colaberry. "Together, we are bringing transparency to candidates' capabilities that make it easier for employers to discover technology talent with the skills they need in today's tight labor market."

Through this new partnership, Colaberry graduates will receive digital credentials hosted on Credly's Acclaim platform. Credential holders can use this verified record of their specific skills and knowledge to differentiate themselves from other professionals in their fields. Employers can, in turn, identify holders of in-demand credentials who have verified skills and expertise. This additional layer of recognition allows employers to better understand what applicants know and can do.

"The tech skills Colaberry develops— from data analysis to machine learning — are among the most in-demand skills today," said Jonathan Finkelstein, CEO of Credly. "By providing digital credentials to its graduates Colaberry is clearly demonstrating to employers the skills their student has learned, in a way that can be quickly validated."

About Colaberry

Colaberry has been providing one-of-a-kind, career-oriented training in data analytics and data science since 2012. Our training offerings include self-paced, instructor-led onsite and instructor-led online classes. We have helped over 5,000 people to transform their lives with our immersive bootcamp-style programs.

About Credly

Credly is helping the world speak a common language about people's knowledge, skills, and abilities. Thousands of employers, training organizations, associations, certification programs, and workforce development initiatives use Credly to help individuals translate their learning experiences into professional opportunities using trusted, portable, digital credentials. Credly empowers organizations to attract, engage, develop, and retain talent with enterprise-class tools that generate data-driven insights to address skills gaps and highlight opportunities through an unmatched global network of credential issuers.

