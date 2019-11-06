CoLabs' IntelAgree Certified as a Trusted Software

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IntelAgree, a contract management platform that uses Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to simplify creating, negotiating, signing and managing contracts, announced today the completion of its System and Organization Controls for Service Organizations (SOC 2) report as of September 26, 2019.

Completion of this Type 1 SOC 2 examination means that select parts of IntelAgree's infrastructure, software, people, data, processes and procedures were formally reviewed.

The examination was performed by A-LIGN ASSURANCE ("A-LIGN"), an independent auditing firm, in accordance with the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), and used the 2017 Trust Services Criteria regarding Common Criteria/Security, Availability and Confidentiality.

The Type 1 SOC 2 report includes a description of the organization's system and the controls that the company has designed and implemented. This provides reasonable assurance that its service commitments and system requirements were successfully achieved.

"Keeping our customers' data safe and secure is our highest priority," said Marc Miller, IntelAgree's Chief Architect. "Contracts are the lifeblood of every business and our goal is to make that as easy as possible. This designation demonstrates our ongoing commitment to protecting our customers' data so they can focus on the most important parts of their businesses."

IntelAgree will perform a Type 1 SOC 2 on an annual basis and can make the report available to current or potential customers after signing a non-disclosure agreement. Those interested in viewing the report should contact Katrina Itle at katrina.itle@colabs.com.

About IntelAgree: IntelAgree is a contract management platform that leverages ML, OCR, and the latest available technology to make it easier to create, negotiate, sign, and manage agreements. For more information, visit: https://www.intelagree.com.

About A-LIGN: A-LIGN is one of a limited number of solution providers that can offer a consolidated approach to information technology and information security audits. A-LIGN is a HITRUST CSF Assessor firm, Qualified Security Assessor Company, Accredited ISO 27001 and ISO 22301 Certification Body, Accredited FedRAMP 3PAO and licensed CPA firm. With the ability to work with small businesses to the largest of enterprises, A-LIGN leverages its industry expertise to guide organizations towards security, compliance and privacy services that will enhance their information security to prevent cyber threats, and reduce risk, turning their security into a competitive edge. For more information, visit www.A-LIGN.com.

