COLANGELO & PARTNERS ACQUIRES MAJORITY POSITION IN WINEGLASS MARKETING

Acquisition Creates the Leading Full-Service Wine & Spirits Agency in the U.S., with Offices in New York, San Francisco, Miami, Austin and now, the Heart of Downtown Napa

NAPA, Calif., Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Colangelo & Partners ( www.colangelopr.com ), the leading wine and spirits-focused communications agency in the U.S., today announces the acquisition of a majority stake in the business of WineGlass Marketing ( https://www.wineglassmarketing.com/ ), a wine and spirits-focused digital marketing agency. WineGlass Marketing is renowned for combining strategic planning and creativity in direct response and advertising campaigns, web development and email marketing for the U.S. wine and spirits industry.

"This investment expands our service offering for the wine and spirits community in critical digital marketing areas and gives our agency a physical presence in the heart of wine country," said Gino Colangelo, president of Colangelo & Partners. "We've grown our agency organically from a team of five to 75 over the past 18 years. WineGlass Marketing represents our first expansion through an acquisition and I'm happy to say they've been worth the wait!"

An advertising industry veteran with extensive strategic planning experience, Susan DeMatei founded WineGlass Marketing in 2011 after witnessing wineries struggle with their digital and DTC marketing. "This partnership frees me and my team from the operational hurdles facing a boutique agency. It provides us the opportunity to focus all of our energy and passion on creative and strategic campaigns to help our clients achieve sales and branding success in a very challenging business environment," said Susan. "We're thrilled to be working with Gino and his very talented and experienced team."

WineGlass Marketing will continue to operate as a separate business entity under the management of DeMatei, drawing on the PR, trade and branding resources of Colangelo & Partners to augment their own digital marketing and advertising talents. Existing clients will experience no changes other than the additional resources now available to them. At the same time, Colangelo & Partners will now be able to access the vast experience of Susan and the WineGlass Marketing team's digital communications expertise.

Felipe Gonzalez-Gordon, partner and COO of Colangelo & Partners, commented on the acquisition: "Integrating WineGlass Marketing's suite of services allows us to offer a comprehensive marketing package to the beverage alcohol industry with communications programs that improve business results in the short and the long term. For example, brands that are finding a difficult fit in the traditional three tier distribution model need scalable marketing programs with tangible ROI; our combined service offering can help deliver that."

About WineGlass Marketing

Headquartered in Napa, WineGlass Marketing is the premier full-service marketing agency for the adult beverage industry. With a 12-year track record of excellence, the agency provides comprehensive marketing solutions to domestic and international wine and spirits clients across digital and traditional platforms. Recognized by Inc. Magazine for two consecutive years as one of California's top 250 hyper-growth companies, WineGlass Marketing boasts an impressive portfolio of 12 Platinum, 25 Gold, and 14 Silver awards from international design competitions, highlighting their prowess in social media, web design, email marketing, photography, and print materials. WineGlass Marketing is located at 531 Jefferson Street in Napa and can be reached online at www.wineglassmarketing.com .

About Colangelo & Partners:

Colangelo & Partners specializes in premium food, wine, and spirits brands, and has long established relationships with the key press that drive these business categories and help determine the industry leaders. Agency principals have years of experience in retail and distribution as well as communications, a rare combination that gives Colangelo & Partners invaluable insights into consumer purchasing behavior. The agency focuses on 'closing the loop' between creative communications programs, distribution, promotion, publicity, and the consumer in order to maximize the efficiency of its communications programs and deliver measurable results. http://www.colangelopr.com/

