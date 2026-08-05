Colangelo & Partners Named Agency of Record for Finger Lakes Wine Alliance

Strategic Partnership Leverages the Finger Lakes Wine Alliance FLX Media Summit to Expand National Awareness of North America's Premier Cool-Climate Wine Region

GENEVA, N.Y., Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Finger Lakes Wine Alliance (FLWA), the preeminent voice and champion for the Finger Lakes American Viticultural Area (AVA), is proud to announce Colangelo & Partners, leading fine wine, spirits, and lifestyle public relations agency, as its agency of record.

This partnership marks a strategic milestone for the Finger Lakes AVA as it seeks to strengthen its national reputation and build long-term credibility among trade, media, and wine enthusiasts. By combining regional storytelling with a high-impact activation, the collaboration aims to elevate the Finger Lakes' profile as a premier cool-climate wine destination while amplifying the remarkable story of the region, its people, and its wines in order to inspire greater awareness and adoption nationwide.

"The Finger Lakes has an extraordinary story to tell, and we're thrilled to partner with Colangelo & Partners to help bring that story to a broader national audience," said Amy Navor, Executive Director of the Finger Lakes Wine Alliance. "Together, we'll deepen our relationships with trade and media while continuing to elevate the visibility, reputation, and long-term success of the Finger Lakes AVA."

A key priority of this engagement is the execution of the FLX Media Summit, an immersive media tour designed to provide media with an exclusive, firsthand look at the region's winemaking excellence. Through curated tastings, interactive educational masterclasses, and site-specific experiences, the Summit will highlight the region's benchmark varieties—including Riesling, Cabernet Franc, and traditional-method sparkling wines—while showcasing the dedication to innovation through unique varietals, hospitality, and sustainability. The experience will underscore why the Finger Lakes continues to be recognized as one of America's most exciting and dynamic wine regions, driven by producers who are committed to advancing the region together.

"We are thrilled to welcome the Finger Lakes Wine Alliance to our portfolio of clients during our 20th anniversary year," said Michelle Erland, Junior Partner and Vice President of the Domestic Division at Colangelo & Partners. "Partnering with such a dynamic organization in our own backyard makes this collaboration particularly meaningful. As the Finger Lakes continues to solidify its standing as a world-class cool-climate wine region, we are honored to help amplify its story and champion its ongoing success."

By formalizing this partnership, the Finger Lakes Wine Alliance and Colangelo & Partners are creating a unified platform for regional advocacy. With a shared commitment to quality and collaboration, the two organizations will focus on building long-term relationships with key trade and media, ensuring that the Finger Lakes remains a consistent and respected presence in the national conversation. Together, the organizations will champion the region's continued evolution and reinforce the Alliance's role as the leading voice advocating for Finger Lakes wine and the future of the AVA.

About the Finger Lakes Wine Alliance

The Finger Lakes Wine Alliance is dedicated to increasing the visibility and prominence of the Finger Lakes AVA, its wines, and its wineries. Through collaboration, education, and regional leadership, we create opportunities that no single winery could achieve alone, advancing North America's premier cool-climate wine region. We are the collective voice of the Finger Lakes, championing the wines, the growers, and the winemakers shaping the future of American wine.

About Colangelo & Partners

Colangelo & Partners is the leading fine wine and spirits integrated communications agency in the United States, sought after by top brands and industry players for quality results, creativity and a return on investment. The professionals at Colangelo & Partners work with integrity and passion to influence how US audiences perceive their clients: earning consistent, high-quality positive media coverage; organizing signature events; strategizing and executing standout digital campaigns, and implementing trade programs that strengthen relationships within the industry. Colangelo & Partners' clientele includes global, instantly recognizable brands, and passionate, up-and-coming vignerons and distillers, regional and national institutions and technology and e-commerce companies innovating in the beverage alcohol sector.

Contact:

Kaylee DaLuz

Colangelo & Partners

[email protected]

SOURCE Colangelo & Partners Public Relations