IN 20TH ANNIVERSARY YEAR, COLANGELO & PARTNERS DOUBLES DOWN ON COMMITMENT TO WINE AND SPIRITS BUSINESS

Industry-Leading Communications Agency Celebrates Milestone with Continued Investments in New Services, Staffing, Education and Advocacy

NEW YORK, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Heading into its 20th anniversary year, Colangelo & Partners (www.colangelopr.com) continues its commitment to the wine and spirits business with new investments, team education, expanded services and support for wine advocacy campaigns. "Colangelo & Partners was founded as a vertically-oriented agency focused on wine and spirits," explained Founder and President, Gino Colangelo. "We've worked hard to be integral players in the alcoholic beverage space. That focus has paid off with steady growth and profitability over the past 20 years, even during challenging times like the financial crisis of 2008-9 and the headwinds the industry is facing now."

Over the past 20 years, Colangelo & Partners has grown from a team of five founding members to 90 wine and spirits communications professionals, delivering the full breadth of communications services from press relations (the core of the agency's business) and event marketing to digital communications, email marketing, website development and trade marketing. The agency has unmatched relationships with the press and trade opinion leaders who drive the wine and spirits business. Divisionally structured with no single division comprised of more than 15 team members, Colangelo & Partners continues to deliver boutique agency services to its clients while being able to offer the full suite of communications services in-house. "Having professionals in all disciplines of communications on staff allows us to provide services cost efficiently and swiftly, a necessity in today's fast-paced world where budgets are increasingly tight," said Felipe Gonzalez-Gordon, COO and head of trade marketing at Colangelo & Partners. "We have built Colangelo & Partners with great intention and care for our staff and clients alike, and look forward to carrying our values and vision in our milestone anniversary and beyond."

Following years of organic growth, Colangelo & Partners acquired WineGlass Marketing, a digital agency specializing in branding, DTC marketing and website development, in 2024. "The WineGlass Marketing acquisition allowed us to add website capabilities, email marketing and direct response advertising to our existing services," said CFO and founding Partner Michael Colangelo, who spearheaded the acquisition. With offices in downtown Napa, WineGlass Marketing gives Colangelo & Partners a presence in California wine country. "WGM Founder Susan DeMatei, now C&P Creative Director, has also greatly enhanced our creative and branding services for all clients," added Michael.

Creating opportunities for staff education and team growth has remained crucial to the agency's success. "In our ever-changing industry, it is critical that the staff is clued-in on what moves the needle for our clients; everything from how to write an eye-catching pitch and delivering an on-brand experience, to tied-house laws that are applicable for an ever-changing digital landscape," noted Felipe. "It is our responsibility to facilitate that knowledge for the team." Every employee at Colangelo & Partners receives an annual stipend to further their knowledge (either in beverage alcohol or their field of expertise). Hospitality professionals and media are regularly brought in for real-time training, and staff frequently attend global events to further their professional development. At present, more than half of the agency holds a certification from the Wine and Spirit Education Trust (WSET).

Colangelo & Partners further demonstrates its commitment to the wine world through the wine advocacy campaigns, Come Over October and Share & Pair Sundays, which Gino Colangelo created with co-founders, Karen MacNeil and Kimberly Charles. Colangelo has donated his time and communications skills for the past 2 ½ years to promote wine culture in the US and help the wine community confront anti-alcohol media bias, as well as respond to challenges from a turbulent economy and new forms of competition such as cannabis and THC beverages.

The Colangelo & Partners business splits relatively between domestic product and imports, and between private companies and trade marketing groups. The agency is able to manage a wide breadth of clients because the team combines deep technical knowledge about wine and spirits with expertise in the various communications disciplines. "We pride ourselves on having the best and most diverse team of wine and spirits communications professionals that has ever been assembled," added Gino. "Our team is international, technically trained and passionate about wine and spirits."

About Colangelo & Partners

Colangelo & Partners is the leading fine wine and spirits integrated communications agency in the United States, sought after by top brands and industry players for quality results, creativity and a return on investment. The professionals at Colangelo & Partners work with integrity and passion to inﬂuence how US audiences perceive their clients: earning consistent, high-quality positive media coverage; organizing signature events; strategizing and executing standout digital campaigns, and implementing trade programs that strengthen relationships within the industry. Colangelo & Partners' clientele includes global, instantly recognizable brands, and passionate, up-and-coming vignerons and distillers, regional and national institutions and technology and e-commerce companies innovating in the beverage alcohol sector. For more information, visit www.colangelopr.com.

Media Contact:

Sam O'Brien

Colangelo & Partners

[email protected]

SOURCE Colangelo & Partners Public Relations