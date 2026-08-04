J. Lohr Unveils a Fresh New Look for its 2025 Flume Crossing Sauvignon Blanc

Award-winning, Arroyo Seco-grown Sauvignon Blanc debuts vibrant new packaging

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Family-owned and operated J. Lohr Vineyards & Wines is introducing a dramatically refreshed package design for its acclaimed J. Lohr Estates Flume Crossing Sauvignon Blanc - arriving in-market over the next few months.

2025 J. Lohr Estates Flume Crossing Sauvignon Blanc

Featuring delicate native wildflowers, butterflies, and botanical illustrations, the new Flume Crossing Sauvignon Blanc packaging celebrates the biodiversity that flourishes in and around J. Lohr's sustainably farmed estate vineyards in Monterey County's Arroyo Seco. It was here that founder Jerry Lohr planted his first grapevines in 1972. Flume Crossing joined the J. Lohr Estates tier with the 2012 vintage and is named for the hundred-year-old water channel crossing the nearby Reliz Creek.

The evolved new Flume Crossing packaging sports a modern, single-label design; the glass itself is a lightly green-tinted eco-flint bottle, clueing consumers into the refreshing style within. Flume Crossing's striking new label ties it closely to the recent, award-winning packaging update for J. Lohr Estates Riverstone Chardonnay, providing synergy between the two wines in stores' wine sections and cold boxes. The updated look, while retaining J. Lohr's iconic logo and the convenience of a Stelvin screwcap, creates a distinctive shelf presence in one of California's fastest-growing white wine categories.

"As consumer demand for Sauvignon Blanc continues to increase, we wanted the package to tell the story of the remarkable place where this wine was grown," said J. Lohr Winemaker, White Wine Kristen Barnhisel. "The Arroyo Seco corridor is a unique biome, home to an incredible tapestry of plant and animal species; these healthy ecosystems are as important to producing high-quality wines as are our time-tested, traditional winemaking techniques. This artful new presentation reflects both the wine inside the bottle and the landscape that inspired it."

The 2025 J. Lohr Estates Flume Crossing Sauvignon Blanc showcases the cool-climate coastal character of Monterey County's Arroyo Seco appellation. With its persistent afternoon winds off nearby Monterey Bay and well-drained cobblestone soils, the region produces Sauvignon Blanc with exceptional freshness, varietal intensity, and mineral expression. The wine is crafted from 100% Sauvignon Blanc, with 63% fermented in stainless steel and 37% in a combination of acacia and neutral French oak barrels to add complexity while preserving freshness. The 2025 vintage displays aromas of honeysuckle, key lime, fig, and sweet herbs. These aromas are complemented on the palate by bright flavors of kiwi and ripe grapefruit with the balanced texture and long finish provided by authentic barrel aging.

Like all wines in J. Lohr's portfolio, J. Lohr Estates Flume Crossing Sauvignon Blanc reflects the Lohr family's decades-long investment in conscientious winegrowing and responsible winemaking. The Certified California Sustainable seal appearing on the bottle's back label underscores J. Lohr's commitment to protecting natural resources while crafting wines that authentically express their vineyard origins.

In addition to its beautiful new 750ml package, Flume Crossing is also available to on-premise accounts "on tap" as part of J. Lohr's innovative, reusable stainless steel keg program. J. Lohr Estates Flume Crossing Sauvignon Blanc is distributed nationally; the wine has a suggested retail price of $14.

About J. Lohr Vineyards & Wines

Founded fifty-two years ago by Jerry Lohr and still family-owned and operated today, J. Lohr Vineyards & Wines grows, produces, and bottles a full line of internationally recognized wines from more than 4,000 acres of Certified California Sustainable estate vineyards in Monterey County's Arroyo Seco and Santa Lucia Highlands appellations, Paso Robles, and St. Helena in Napa Valley. Offering an expressive range of styles that showcase its estate fruit, J. Lohr crafts eight tiers of award-winning wines: J. Lohr Signature Cabernet Sauvignon, J. Lohr Cuvée Series, J. Lohr Vineyard Series, J. Lohr Gesture, J. Lohr Pure Paso® Proprietary Red Wine, J. Lohr Estates, J. Lohr Monterey Roots, and ARIEL Vineyards. The company's online home is jlohr.com.

Media contact:

Jen Caplan, Colangelo & Partners

[email protected]

SOURCE Colangelo & Partners Public Relations