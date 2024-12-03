COLANGELO & PARTNERS NAMED AGENCY OF RECORD FOR MOONE TSAI

The winery expands its communications program to enhance the future of its Napa Valley wines

NAPA, Calif., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Moone Tsai , renowned for its extraordinary, limited-production wines, is pleased to announce its partnership with Colangelo & Partners, the leading fine wine and spirits integrated communications agency in the United States. The collaboration will focus on developing and executing a strategic, comprehensive media relations campaign for 2024-2025. Designed to enhance brand awareness, the campaign will spotlight the exceptional character, complexity, structure, balance and rarity of Moone Tsai's Napa Valley wines.

Moone Tsai

"We are thrilled to work with Colangelo & Partners to share Moone Tsai's story with a wider audience," said Co-Founder & Proprietor Larry Tsai. "Their expertise in wine communications aligns perfectly with our vision to showcase the artistry and precision behind every bottle we craft."

Nestled in the enchanting Las Posada district of Howell Mountain, Moone Tsai was founded in 2003 by MaryAnn and Larry Tsai . Driven by a shared vision and passion, MaryAnn and Larry set out to craft extraordinary wines that embody the essence of Napa Valley's finest terroirs, showcasing the "best of the best" fruit at their core. Within this, they partnered with acclaimed Winemaker Philippe Melka , whose Bordeaux heritage and tutelage under the world's most revered winemaking masters have shaped his expertise.

"Every great wine begins in the vineyard; and in the cellar, we have the privilege to let its story unfold," says Philippe Melka. "By embracing this philosophy at every stage of winemaking—from harvest to blending, and through careful barrel and bottle aging—we craft wines that embody elegance, passion and a deep respect for nature. The result is a breathtaking expression of our unwavering commitment to inspired, purposeful winemaking."

Moone Tsai offers distinctive wines, including limited-production Cabernets, Chardonnays and Bordeaux blends. MaryAnn and Larry are deeply rooted in their community, which allows them access to the extraordinary fruit available from Napa Valley's most notable vineyards and districts, including Howell Mountain, Oakville, Coombsville, and Soda Canyon, along with coveted blocks on Pritchard Hill, St. Helena and Bald Mountain.

By meticulously sourcing the finest grapes from Napa Valley's most esteemed vineyards, the Moone Tsai team crafts exceptional wines renowned for their quality, versatility and aging potential, including:

Napa Valley Chardonnay ($90) : Lemon-straw in hue, the nose opens with an exuberant directness that portends a lively palate. Bright and focused on the outset, the attack announces with juicy notes of citrus and candied lemon peel.

: Lemon-straw in hue, the nose opens with an exuberant directness that portends a lively palate. Bright and focused on the outset, the attack announces with juicy notes of citrus and candied lemon peel. Sonoma Coast Chardonnay ($110) : This serves as a resounding testimonial to its acclaimed origin from the fabled Charles Heintz vineyard ( Sonoma Coast ) with a demure but disarming nose, conjuring up notes of freshly cut Comice Pear and citrus, enhanced by intimations of sweet almond.

: This serves as a resounding testimonial to its acclaimed origin from the fabled vineyard ( ) with a demure but disarming nose, conjuring up notes of freshly cut Comice Pear and citrus, enhanced by intimations of sweet almond. Paige Cuvée Chardonnay ( $120 ): Fruit for this fetching Chardonnay hails from an acclaimed 70-acre vineyard located on a northwest-facing hillside in the heart of the Russian River Valley where the Santa Rosa Plain and the Laguna de Santa Rosa converge.

): Fruit for this fetching Chardonnay hails from an acclaimed 70-acre vineyard located on a northwest-facing hillside in the heart of the Russian where the Santa Rosa Plain and the Laguna de converge. Corinne Cuvée Pinot Noir ($120) : A namesake of MaryAnn and Larry's second daughter, this Pinot Noir reveals hints of violets, red fruit and rose petal on the nose and of ripe strawberry, raspberry, Bing cherry and cedar shavings on the palate.

: A namesake of MaryAnn and Larry's second daughter, this Pinot Noir reveals hints of violets, red fruit and rose petal on the nose and of ripe strawberry, raspberry, Bing cherry and cedar shavings on the palate. Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon ($140) : Deep, dark, and delicious with a delightful density that delivers from the get-go. The wine's pretty nose speaks to its Coombsville backbone, topped off with fruit from the valley floor.

: Deep, dark, and delicious with a delightful density that delivers from the get-go. The wine's pretty nose speaks to its Coombsville backbone, topped off with fruit from the valley floor. Howell Mountain Hillside Blend ($170) : Aged 18 months in 60% non-French oak, the wine's structure is marked by grainy tannins and bright acidity, leading to a finish that resounds with a pleasing minerality and sensual completeness.

: Aged 18 months in 60% non-French oak, the wine's structure is marked by grainy tannins and bright acidity, leading to a finish that resounds with a pleasing minerality and sensual completeness. Cor Leonis Cabernet Sauvignon ($330) : This richly expressive wine, current vintage 2019, draws its prized fruit from Pritchard Hill , St. Helena , and Caldwell Vineyard's legendary Block-15, whose vines have flourished in the rocky, volcanic soils of the heralded Coombsville District for over 30 years.

"We are honored to partner with Moone Tsai, a brand that embodies the artistry and precision of Napa Valley winemaking at its finest," says Colangelo & Partners' Account Director (CA) Michelle Erland. "Through our collaboration, we aim to share the compelling story behind Moone Tsai's exceptional wines, showcasing their commitment to excellence, connection to Napa's premier vineyards and vision for creating rare and remarkable expressions that resonate with wine lovers and connoisseurs alike."

Moone Tsai's wines are rooted in an extraordinary combination of exceptional fruit, terroir and artisanal winemaking. The winery and tasting room operations are located down the hill in St. Helena. For more information, please visit the website .

About Moone Tsai

Founded in 2003 by MaryAnn and Larry Tsai, Moone Tsai has pursued a singular mission: to craft exceptional wines that are elegantly straightforward in concept yet demand uncompromising attention to detail. With over 20 years as part of the Napa Valley community, MaryAnn, Larry and Winemaker Philippe Melka have fostered enduring partnerships with some of the region's most esteemed growers, allowing them to source extraordinary fruit from Napa Valley's most prestigious vineyards and appellations, including Howell Mountain, Oakville, Coombsville, and prized blocks on Pritchard Hill, St. Helena, and Bald Mountain. Moone Tsai's wines reflect the artistry and precision of combining world-class fruit with an unwavering commitment to excellence. Their legacy continues to be shaped by a deep respect for the vineyards, the community and the timeless pursuit of the sublime in every bottle.

About Colangelo & Partners

Colangelo & Partners is the leading fine wine and spirits integrated communications agency in the United States, sought after by top brands and industry players for quality results, creativity and a return on investment. The professionals at Colangelo & Partners work with integrity and passion to influence how US audiences perceive their clients: earning consistent, high-quality positive media coverage; organizing signature events; strategizing and executing standout digital campaigns, and implementing trade programs that strengthen relationships within the industry. Colangelo & Partners' clientele includes global, instantly recognizable brands, and passionate, up-and-coming vignerons and distillers, regional and national institutions and technology and e-commerce companies innovating in the beverage alcohol sector.

SOURCE Colangelo & Partners Public Relations