Colangelo & Partners Named Agency of Record for The Consorzio Alto Adige Wines

The Consorzio Alto Adige Wines Announces Strategic Partnership with Colangelo & Partners to Enhance U.S. Presence

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Consorzio Alto Adige Wines , representing nearly all of the region's wine producers and dedicated to promoting the viticulture and global recognition for Alto Adige wines, proudly announces Colangelo & Partners as its new public relations agency of record in the U.S. This strategic partnership aims to enhance the Consorzio Alto Adige Wines's brand visibility, strengthen its communication channels, and drive sustained growth within the wine sector.

The partnership marks a significant milestone in the consortium's mission to expand its global presence and connect with U.S. wine enthusiasts, media, and trade professionals. Colangelo & Partners, known for its expertise in wine and spirits communication, will lead integrated public relations efforts, including media outreach, event planning, and campaigns that showcase the unique qualities of Alto Adige wines along with their distinctive Alpine-Mediterranean terroir.

"The U.S. is a vital market for Alto Adige wines, and we are excited to collaborate with Colangelo & Partners to amplify our message," said Eduard Bernhart, Director of the Consorzio Alto Adige Wines.

Alto Adige is a region like no other, producing world-class wines from an extraordinary landscape where Alpine and Mediterranean climates converge. The Consortium represents nearly all of the region's producers, uniting winemaking cooperatives, private estates, and independent growers to ensure sustainable practices and exceptional quality.

"We're honored to work with the Consorzio Alto Adige Wines and promote their remarkable wines to U.S. audiences," said Gino Colangelo, President of Colangelo & Partners. "Alto Adige is unique in the wine world, and we're eager to help bring their story to life for wine professionals and consumers alike."

As part of the comprehensive communications strategy, Colangelo & Partners will collaborate closely with the Consorzio Alto Adige Wines to implement targeted initiatives that reflect the consortium's core values. Through their expert approach and innovative storytelling, Colangelo & Partners aims to position the Consorzio Alto Adige Wines as a key player in the U.S. wine market, gaining significant recognition among media and industry professionals alike.

About The Consorzio Alto Adige Wines

The Consorzio Alto Adige Wines was formed in 2007 to promote and strengthen the image of the wines from Alto Adige. One of Italy's smallest wine-producing regions, Alto Adige is also one of its most multifaceted. Twenty grape varieties are cultivated on vineyards stretching from Mediterranean-influenced valleys to Alpine hillsides, tended by individual growers, small family-wineries, and cooperatives alike.

About Colangelo & Partners

Colangelo & Partners specializes in premium food, wine and spirits brands, and has long-established relationships with the key press that drive these business categories and help determine the industry leaders. Agency principals have years of experience in retail and distribution as well as communications, a rare combination that gives Colangelo & Partners invaluable insights into consumer purchasing behavior. The agency focuses on 'closing the loop' between creative communications programs, distribution, promotion, publicity and the consumer in order to maximize the efficiency of its communications programs and deliver measurable results. Founded in 2006, Colangelo & Partners was honored as one of the year's top integrated communications firms at the 2013 Agency Elite Awards and for one of the best digital marketing campaigns at the 2014 Digital PR Awards.

