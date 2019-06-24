Colangelo Opens New Office Space in Norwalk, CT

NORWALK, Conn., June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Colangelo, the marketing agency focused on Brand Attachment, announced today that it has completed the move of its headquarters to a new 11,234 square foot loft space in Norwalk, CT.

Located at 20 Glover Avenue, the new offices occupy the top floor of a six-story office building adjacent to the Merritt Parkway and Route 7 in Norwalk, Connecticut. The property features a full-service cafeteria, 24/7 security and concierge, outdoor space, parking, a fitness center and an auditorium and conference center.

"Our new offices create a contemporary and collaborative work environment that our employees are truly excited about," said Alyson Tardif, Co-owner and Managing Partner, Colangelo.

"The location, amenities and overall vibe are ideal, as well as offer an easy commute for our existing team and close proximity to the business and transportation hubs in New York City," added Co-owner and Managing Partner Don Growhoski.

Late last year, Colangelo's management team completed a re-purchase from the DAS Group of Companies, a division of Omnicom. Expansion into the new permanent office space provides the scale to manage the next chapter in the agency's growth.

About Colangelo

Colangelo is a Connecticut-based marketing agency. We help our clients succeed by connecting their brands to the hearts and minds of consumers. We do this by humanizing brands through our proprietary methodology, Brand Attachment. As brand behaviorists, we start by understanding brand behavior first, and human behavior second. This approach allows us to control buying behavior, giving brands more than a reason to believe, rather a reason to belong. Brand Attachment enables brands to do more than simply attract consumers – it attaches them. For more information, please visit www.Colangelo-sm.com or contact Alyson Tardif at atardif@colangelo-sm.com.

