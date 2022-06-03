Colbeck Capital Management COO Morris Beyda Speaks at 2022 Cybersecurity Forum

During the event, which was streamed live on May 19, the keynote presentation and panel discussion centered on topics in cybersecurity as it poses threats to financial institutions in particular. Keynote and panel speakers shared best practices to create and maintain secure working environments for their employees and their clients' data. Beyda featured as part of the panel discussion highlighting these topics alongside representatives from Moody's Investors Service, BW Cyber, and Google.

Presenters and panelists discussed examples and specific threats that financial companies can face in the new wave of cyber attacks and how they can mitigate these issues in their own infrastructures. Discussion also included tactics for managing incidents and helping firms establish security protocols that can foster a positive and safe reputation with their network. Learning outcomes also included how to build trust with clients, effective assessment of current threats, and regulatory expectations regarding cybersecurity for firm compliance.

The Forum is hosted each year by the CFA Society New York, which focuses on bringing together investment professionals for the exchange of information and betterment of the industry. The Society maintains active programs for leadership development and continuing education for professionals year-round with the goal of serving the needs of members and investment professionals in the community. The 2022 Cybersecurity Forum is one such event that acknowledges the need to protect data and services for firms, clients, and community members in a world that has become more open to remote access and employment.

About Colbeck Capital Management

