Colbeck Capital Management Proudly Supports The 20th Annual New York City Melanoma Research Foundation (MRF) Gala

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Colbeck Capital Management supported the 20th Melanoma Research Foundation (MRF) Gala on October 14, 2021. The annual event brings together members of the community to provide critical funding and support for the work being done to end melanoma. This year, the MRF celebrated past clinician and research honorees, as well as many brave melanoma patients who have shared their stories over the years. Currently, the Gala has raised more than $1,300,000 from this year's event alone.

In addition to this being the 20th anniversary of the MRF Gala, this was also the 25th anniversary of the MRF itself. Over the last 25 years the organization has been able to raise more than $20 million in funds for research for academic institutions throughout the United States. These funds have directly contributed to helping develop over 16 FDA-approved melanoma immunotherapy treatments.

Colbeck Capital Management was proud to support the 2021 MRF Gala, and the MRF's important mission to fund new melanoma research. This is in line with Colbeck's longtime support of other important advocacy groups, including Pink Aid, the Children's Tumor Foundation, and NEXT for Autism.

About The Melanoma Research Foundation

The Melanoma Research Foundation is the largest independent organization devoted to melanoma. The MRF is an advocate for the melanoma community, helping provide funding for research and raising awareness for this disease, and the need for a cure. The MRF's website is one of the top resources for melanoma information seekers.

About Colbeck Capital Management

Colbeck Capital Management (www.colbeck.com) is a strategic lender that partners with companies during periods of transition, providing creative capital solutions to meet their evolving needs. Founded in 2009 by Jason Colodne and Jason Beckman, Colbeck Capital has offices in New York City and Los Angeles.

