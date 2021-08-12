Colbeck Capital Management Provides $125 Million in Financing to Woodward Pharma Services LLC and Future Pak Ltd.

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Colbeck Capital Management today announced that it provided $125 million in financing to Woodward Pharma Services, LLC ("Woodward") and its affiliate Future Pak Ltd. ("Future Pak").

Woodward and Future Pak, headquartered in Wixom, MI, are headed by industry veterans, David Risk and Ray Canole. Woodward is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on acquiring, licensing, and commercializing branded and generic prescription drugs for the U.S. market. Future Pak is a pharmaceutical and over-the-counter contract manufacturing and packaging organization.

The funding from Colbeck Capital is being used to accelerate company growth by expanding the platform and acquiring branded pharmaceutical products from long-standing relationships.

"We couldn't be more excited to partner with David, Ray, and the entire Woodard team as they look to grow the business into a premier pharmaceutical platform," said Jason Colodne, Managing Partner and co-founder of Colbeck Capital.

"Upon meeting the Woodward team, I knew they could be a dependable partner as demonstrated by their high standards in quality and customer service. These are attributes which we look for in businesses we invest in," added Jason Beckman, Managing Director and founding partner of Colbeck Capital.

Bourne Partners served as exclusive advisor to Woodward in conjunction with the financing and the transactions.

About Woodward Pharma Services LLC and Future Pak Ltd.

About Colbeck Capital Management

Colbeck Capital Management is a strategic lender that partners with companies during periods of transition, providing creative capital solutions to meet their evolving needs. Founded in 2009 by Jason Colodne and Jason Beckman, Colbeck Capital has offices in New York City and Los Angeles. To learn more about Colbeck Capital, visit www.colbeck.com .

