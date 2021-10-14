Colbeck Capital Management Provides Support For Pink Aid's 11th Annual Gala & Fashion Show 'Pink-A-Cabana'

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Colbeck Capital Management proudly supported Pink Aid's 11th Annual Gala & Fashion Show on Oct. 7th, 2021, in Westport, Connecticut. This year's Pink-A-Cabana fashion auction attracted more than 600 in-person attendees and hundreds of online participants. The event centered around the Warrior Fashion Show, which celebrated breast cancer survivors.

Pink Aid is a Connecticut-based 501(c)(3) charity that began in 2011. Their mission is to help underserved breast cancer patients survive treatment with support and dignity, provide screening and financial assistance to those in need, and empower breast cancer survivors to heal by helping and inspiring others. In 2014, Pink Aid added a new chapter to serve Long Island, New York.

Pink Aid accomplishes its mission in two ways. Pink Aid's grants provide direct support to local programs throughout Connecticut and Long Island. This includes programs that provide breast cancer screenings and advanced testing, in addition to helping cover non-health-related costs like household bills and emotional wellness services for those in treatment and recovery. Programs supported through Pink Aid's grants include smaller grassroots organizations, established hospital foundations, and other national nonprofit organizations.

Pink Aid's Pink Purse program was founded in 2015 to provide direct emergency assistance to individuals in financial crisis during breast cancer treatment. Funds offset the costs of patients' non-medical household needs with a prompt response time.

Colbeck Capital Management was proud to support Pink Aid's mission and join the other sponsors for the 2021-2022 season as an official Pink Compassion Partner.

About Colbeck Capital Management

Colbeck Capital Management (www.colbeck.com) is a strategic lender that partners with companies during periods of transition, providing creative capital solutions to meet their evolving needs. Founded in 2009 by Jason Colodne and Jason Beckman, Colbeck Capital has offices in New York City and Los Angeles.

