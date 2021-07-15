Colbeck Capital Management Sponsors Children's Cardiomyopathy Foundation 'Golf for a Cure' Event

Golf for a Cure supports the Children's Cardiomyopathy Foundation (CCF) and the community of families, doctors, and scientists who are focused on improving the quality of life for children with cardiomyopathy. Pediatric cardiomyopathy is a chronic and potentially life-threatening heart condition, although pediatric cardiomyopathy is not well known, it is the leading cause of heart transplants, and sudden cardiac arrest in children.

Unfortunately, Golf for a Cure did not take place in 2020 due to COVID restrictions, however the event in 2019 raised over $350,000 for research and education programs focused on pediatric cardiomyopathy. The event featured more than 140 attendees and support from 55 sponsors.

Golf for a Cure will offer several different sponsorship levels for groups looking to get involved. Sponsorship starts at Tee Sponsor level for $1,000, all the way up to Gold Sponsors at $19,000:

Gold Sponsor – $19,000 12-player package includes multiple on-course signage, full-page program ad.

– 12-player package includes multiple on-course signage, full-page program ad. Silver Sponsor – $13,000 8-player package includes multiple on-course signage, half-page program ad.

– 8-player package includes multiple on-course signage, half-page program ad. Bronze Sponsor – $7,000 4-player package includes on-course signage, half-page program ad.

– 4-player package includes on-course signage, half-page program ad. Lunch & Dinner Sponsor – $4,000 2-player package includes club signage and acknowledgment in CCF's event program.

– 2-player package includes club signage and acknowledgment in CCF's event program. Driving Range Sponsor – $2,000 1-player package includes on-course signage and acknowledgment inCCF's event program.

– 1-player package includes on-course signage and acknowledgment inCCF's event program. Tee Sponsor – $1,000 Includes on-course signage and acknowledgment in the event program.

Individual registration for the event is also available for those who would like to golf, or attend the Children's Cardiomyopathy Foundation dinner event. Both Cocktails & Dinner Guest tickets as well as Individual Golfer tickets, which include a golf cart and caddie, are available at Golf for a Cure's site .

About the Children's Cardiomyopathy Foundation

The Children's Cardiomyopathy Foundation (CCF) is a national organization focused on finding causes and cures for all pediatric forms of cardiomyopathy. The Foundation was established in 2002 to accelerate research and education, increase public awareness and advocacy, and offer support services to affected families. Since then, CCF has grown into a global community of families, physicians, and scientists, raising more than $15.8 million in support of its mission.

About Colbeck Capital Management

Colbeck Capital Management (www.colbeck.com) is a strategic lender that partners with companies during periods of transition, providing creative capital solutions to meet their evolving needs. Founded in 2009 by Jason Colodne and Jason Beckman, Colbeck's principals have more than 75 years of experience managing credit investing businesses. Colbeck Capital has offices in New York City and Los Angeles.

