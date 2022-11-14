Colbeck Capital Management Sponsors Children's Tumor Foundation's 2022 Gala

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Colbeck Capital Management continues its long-term support of the Children's Tumor Foundation (CTF) by sponsoring the upcoming 2022 National Gala . The event, which is scheduled to take place both live at Gotham Hall in New York City and in a live stream broadcast on November 14, is the organization's annual opportunity to recognize the community and honor those who have contributed to their mission to end NF, or neurofibromatosis.

Colbeck and managing partner Jason Colodne look forward to celebrating the contributions of all the honorees including Humanitarian Award recipient Rachel B. Tiven (attorney and advocate), Innovation in Medicine Award recipient Dr. Allan Belzberg.(George Heuer Professor of Neurosurgery at Johns Hopkins), NF Champion Award recipient Aubrey Rothrock (Partner, Squire Patten Boggs), and 2023 NF Ambassador Michele Holbrook. The gala will be hosted by actor and producer Jonathan Sadowski and television host Raina Seitel.

The event joins the ranks of other fundraising activities held during the year, which continue to support the ongoing efforts of the Children's Tumor Foundation. CTF is dedicated to advancing neurofibromatosis research to improve the lives of nearly 2.5 million affected people worldwide with the ultimate goal of finding a cure for the genetic disorder. NF causes tumors to grow on nerves throughout the body, and can lead to blindness, deafness, disfigurement, chronic pain, and cancer. There is no cure yet, but progress is being made because of the Children's Tumor Foundation (CTF), the world's leading nonprofit fully dedicated to making NF visible, connecting patients with support, and driving innovative research to end NF. The nonprofit donates over 84% of funds to public education, patient support, research, and medical efforts to empower the community.

About Colbeck Capital Management

Colbeck Capital Management ( colbeck.com ) is a leading, middle-market private credit manager focused on strategic lending. Colbeck partners with companies during periods of transition, providing creative capital solutions. Colbeck sponsors its portfolio companies through consistent engagement with management teams in areas such as finance, capital markets and growth strategies, distinguishing itself from traditional lenders. Colbeck was founded in 2009 by Jason Colodne and Jason Beckman, and its principals have extensive experience investing through different market cycles at leading institutions, including Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley.

