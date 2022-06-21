Colbeck Capital Management Supports City Harvest 2022

NEW YORK, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Colbeck Capital Management, a leading middle-market private credit manager focused on strategic lending, and co-founder Jason Colodne and Jason Beckman, are proud to continue to support City Harvest.

The highlight of Camp City Harvest is its mission to help end hunger for New Yorkers in need. The event will stand as a fundraising opportunity for City Harvest, a local nonprofit organization dedicated to providing meals to those who cannot afford them. Prior events have done much to help stave off hunger by raising enough funds to provide 1.5 million meals. The 2022 Camp City Harvest will feature dozens of chefs, mixologists, and restaurants representing the five boroughs as well as live entertainment along the waterfront.

City Harvest remains the largest food rescue organization in New York City, rescuing nearly 100 million pounds of food from restaurants and other services. This food is then delivered at no cost to the facilities in the city that need it most including food pantries, rescue missions, soup kitchens, and more. The result is a network of food delivery that helps to mitigate the effects of disparities and hunger for more than 1.5 million New Yorkers each year. Fundraising events such as Camp City Harvest are designed to create awareness in the community and raise funds to help the organization increase its capacity and provide education and access throughout the city.

Colbeck Capital Management has supported City Harvest in previous years. The effort supported over 400 food distribution centers across New York City while also strengthening the local food system. City Harvest remains dedicated to reducing food waste while also ensuring that individuals and families have access to enough quality, nutritious food to eat on a daily basis. Since its inception in 1982, City Harvest has rescued and repurposed over 950 million pounds of food.

About Colbeck Capital Management

Colbeck Capital Management is a leading, middle-market private credit manager focused on strategic lending. Colbeck partners with companies during periods of transition, providing creative capital solutions. Colbeck sponsors its portfolio companies through consistent engagement with management teams in areas such as finance, capital markets and growth strategies, distinguishing itself from traditional lenders. Founded in 2009 by Jason Colodne and Jason Beckman, the principals have extensive experience investing through market cycles at leading institutions such as Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley.

SOURCE Colbeck Capital Management