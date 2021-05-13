Colbeck Capital Management to Sponsor Children's Tumor Foundation's 2021 World NF Awareness Day Live Event: Make NF Visible

NEW YORK, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In conjunction with Neurofibromatosis (NF) Awareness Month, Colbeck Capital Management is sponsoring the 2021 World NF Awareness Day Live Event on May 17. Hosted by the Children's Tumor Foundation (CTF), the global livestream is part of the non-profit organization's campaign to "Make NF Visible" by driving research and garnering much-needed awareness for the genetic condition affecting an estimated 2.5 million people worldwide .

Monday, May 17th at 8PM ET / 5PM PT at ctf.org/live

Hosted by actors Jonathan Sadowski and James Snyder

The livestream event will feature guest appearances from well-known musicians, athletes, actors, comedians, chefs, and other celebrities. Confirmed talent includes Gloria Gaynor, Andy and Aijia Grammer, Jake Clemons of the E Street Band, Chef Andrew Zimmern, Alec Baldwin, Ian Desmond, Roman Reigns, and Broadway's Jessica Vosk, Miguel Cervantes, Lena Hall, and James Iglehart. For a complete list of performers visit the CTF website here .

Long-time supporters of CTF and its mission, Jason Colodne, co-founder of Colbeck Capital Management, and his firm, have actively participated in CTF fundraising over the past three decades, supporting fundraising events such as the Children's Tumor Foundation National Poker Tournament, earlier this year, in February.

Colodne became involved with CTF through his late sister, Bara Colodne, who struggled with NF. Jason has shared previously that "Bara was both an ambassador as well as a volunteer for the foundation, dedicating her life to helping others with NF. She was an inspiration to many, within the Children's Tumor Foundation community and beyond, as a representation of courage, perseverance, resilience and incredible kindness."

Neurofibromatosis (NF) is a genetic disorder that causes tumors to grow on nerves throughout the body. It occurs in 1 of 3,000 births throughout the world. NF may cause blindness, bone abnormalities, deafness, disfigurement, learning disabilities, cancer, and disabling pain. While the FDA recently approved the first-ever treatment, Koselugo (selumetinib), for inoperable plexiform neurofibromas, there is no cure at this time for NF, which is why it is crucial to Make NF Visible and continue raising awareness and money for research.

This year's World NF Awareness Day Live Event follows the successful live virtual event in 2020 that raised over $300,000. During the upcoming May 17 livestream, guests will be able to directly support the Children's Tumor Foundation through donations.

Sponsorship opportunities are available at levels that range from $5,000 to $50,000. To register, make a donation, learn more, or purchase NF Awareness gear, please visit ctf.org/live .

About the Children's Tumor Foundation

The Children's Tumor Foundation is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization dedicated to finding effective treatments for the millions of people worldwide living with neurofibromatosis (NF), a term for three distinct disorders: NF1, NF2, and schwannomatosis. NF causes tumors to grow on nerves throughout the body and may lead to blindness, deafness, bone abnormalities, disfigurement, learning disabilities, disabling pain, and cancer. NF affects 1 in every 3,000 births across all populations equally. There is no cure yet – but the Children's Tumor Foundation mission of driving research, expanding knowledge, and advancing care for the NF community fosters our vision of one day ending NF. For more information, please visit www.ctf.org.

About Colbeck Capital Management

Colbeck Capital Management (www.colbeck.com) is a strategic lender that partners with companies during periods of transition, providing creative capital solutions to meet their evolving needs. Founded in 2009 by Jason Colodne and Jason Beckman, Colbeck's principals have over 75 years of experience managing credit investing businesses and have underwritten over $22B of total loan volume. Colbeck Capital has offices in New York City and Los Angeles. Read Colbeck Capital's weekly newsletter Limited Liabilities on Medium .

