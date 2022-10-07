Colbeck Capital Sponsors The Children's Tumor Foundation Online Charity Poker Tournament

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Colbeck Capital Management and co-founder Jason Colodne are proud to continue to support the Children's Tumor Foundation (CTF) as a sponsor for their upcoming Online Charity Poker Tournament . The event, which is slated for October 6 at 7:00pm EST, is one in a series of fundraising efforts by CTF which Colbeck has put its support behind this year.

The poker tournament offers donors the opportunity to participate together in an evening of entertainment and competition while helping to bolster the CTF mission to end neurofibromatosis, or NF. Previous tournaments have featured celebrity guests, prizes, and the chance for re-buys at cost to contributed to donations. All proceeds will be put toward the Children's Tumor Foundation's mission to drive research and expand both knowledge and care for those with NF.

Children's Tumor Foundation is dedicated to supporting the advancement of research for a cure to end NF, a genetic disorder that causes tumors to form throughout the nervous system including the brain, spinal cord, and individual nerves. The effects can lead to deformities, loss of hearing and vision, chronic pain. CTF is committed to finding a cure and improved treatment modalities for the 2.5 million people who are suffering with neurofibromatosis while supporting their care givers and those tangentially affected. The nonprofit organization continues to advocate on behalf of those with NF by following a firm strategic plan that is focused on scientific advancement and improved patient care. Efforts are supported by fundraising events throughout the year including support from donors like Colbeck Capital Management, of which 84 percent of expenses are funneled back into public education, patient support, and research and medical efforts.

About Colbeck Capital Management

Colbeck Capital Management (colbeck.com) is a leading, middle-market private credit manager focused on strategic lending. Colbeck partners with companies during periods of transition, providing creative capital solutions. Colbeck sponsors its portfolio companies through consistent engagement with management teams in areas such as finance, capital markets and growth strategies, distinguishing itself from traditional lenders. Colbeck was founded in 2009 by Jason Colodne and Jason Beckman, and its principals have extensive experience investing through different market cycles at leading institutions, including Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley.

