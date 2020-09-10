Colbeck Capital Sponsors This Year's Peter C. Alderman Humanitarian Event

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For the past 17 years, the Peter C. Alderman Foundation (PCAF) has highlighted individuals that play a key role in helping to heal the lives of those impacted by violent conflict. This year, HealthRight has joined with PCAF to host its first-ever Peter C. Alderman Health + Human Rights Awards. The Gala held in honor of Peter Alderman will focus on raising awareness of human rights issues and survivors of conflict.

While working for Bloomberg Media, on the morning of September 11th, 2001, Peter died tragically during the attack on the Twin Towers. Two years later, in 2003, The Peter C. Alderman Foundation (PCAF) was founded to honor the life of Peter Alderman. PCAF has focused on community-based mental health issues and areas devastated by violence.

"I learned that there were one billion people who had directly experienced torture, terrorism and mass violence around the globe – one-sixth of humanity," Peter's mother Liz Alderman said in an interview with HuffPost. "50-70% had such traumatic depression they could no longer lead functional lives. If we could bring these people back to life in Pete's name, what better memorial for him than that?"

Colbeck Capital Co-Founder Jason Beckman was a close friend of Peter Alderman. Colbeck has been sponsoring the event for many years and is continuing its support for this year's virtual gala in memory of Peter.

Entry to the humanitarian event is free and open to the community as a virtual event. HealthRight is excited to open the event to anyone able to attend, donations are encouraged. The Live event will start Thursday, September 10, 2020, at 6:45 PM EDT. Special sponsorship opportunities are available to encourage donations.

A Presenting Sponsor, Hero for Human Rights Sponsor, Champion for Global Health Sponsor, Advocate for Access Sponsor, Partner in Community Care, Benefactor, and Supporter slots are all open with the donation level starting at $500. To make contributions via check or wire transfer, please contact [email protected].

HealthRight International has taken on the Peter C. Alderman Program for Global Mental Health as one of the few non-governmental organizations (NGOs) that seek to address mental health for vulnerable groups.Their programming includes the United States, as well as efforts in Uganda, Ukraine, Kenya, Burundi, Nepal, Vietnam, and more. The focus on mental health is key to helping people find a deeper will to rebuild their war-torn communities and seek the treatments they need for fuller lives. Without hope, these devastated communities have many who stop caring if they live or die. The goal of the nonprofit global organization is to bring the basic mental health care that every human should have access to in a time of trauma and need.

About HealthRight International

For the past 30 years, HealthRight International (www.healthright.org/) has been committed to helping marginalized communities and delivering programs that support rights-based care. All over the globe, there are communities that have been excluded, persecuted, or forgotten by the broader community. HealthRight was started by Dr. Jonathan Mann in 1989 and continues to bring sustainable health solutions to areas challenged by a lack of access or impacted by unusual difficulties.

For the 30th anniversary of HealthRight, they chose to honor the work of Peter C. Alderman with the virtual gala and Peter C. Alderman Health + Human Rights Awards. HealthRight merged with PCAF as a natural fit with similar project goals and backstories. HealthRight Founder Jonathan Mann and his wife Mary Lou died in 1998 on an airplane heading to the Geneva World Health Organization conference.

The merging of HealthRight and PCAF opened more doors for larger programs and coordinated global relief efforts to support mental health services.

About Colbeck Capital

Colbeck (www.colbeck.com) is a strategic lender that partners with companies during periods of transition, providing creative capital solutions to meet their evolving needs. Founded in 2009 by Jason Colodne and Jason Beckman, Colbeck's principles have over 75 years of experience managing credit investing businesses and have underwritten over $22B of total loan volume. Colbeck has offices in New York City, and Los Angeles. Read Colbeck Capital's weekly newsletter Limited Liabilities on Medium .

