Colbeck Capital Supports the 2023 Sydney Tedone Memorial Fund Event

NEW YORK, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Colbeck Capital Management announced their support for the 2023 Sydney Tedone Memorial Fund Event to be held March 23. The event is held each year in honor of Sydney Tedone's legacy and dedication to girls' education on a global level in partnership with Girl Rising.

Girl Rising is a nonprofit organization dedicated to delivering educational programing to underserved communities in alignment with the United Nation's Sustainable Development Goals. Using storytelling as a vehicle for communication and change, Girl Rising creates content highlighting the struggles and successes of girls around the world to shine the spotlight on areas of improvement and need when it comes to educational access. The organization also partners with local communities in over 12 countries to collaborate with educators and improve educational outcomes for female students facing obstacles to access including discrimination.

Colbeck Capital and Jason Colodne are pleased to support Girl Rising through the upcoming event dedicated to Sydney Tedone's memory. This year's memorial fund will help support educational access, outreach, and outcomes for girls in India, Kenya, and Guatemala through partner organization awareness and programming. Notably, Girl Rising supports the education and advancement of girls in disadvantaged communities, with 80 percent of their target population falling below the U.S. poverty line. Programs are designed to improve gender attitudes in those communities while also enhancing schools and access in a way that empowers girls with voice and agency. Curricula are provided with the intent of educating students in both practical skills as well as helping to change attitudes that lead to gender discrimination.

About Colbeck Capital Management

Colbeck Capital Management (colbeck.com) is a leading, middle-market private credit manager focused on strategic lending. Colbeck partners with companies during periods of transition, providing creative capital solutions. Colbeck sponsors its portfolio companies through consistent engagement with management teams in areas such as finance, capital markets and growth strategies, distinguishing itself from traditional lenders. Colbeck was founded in 2009 by Jason Colodne and Jason Beckman, and its principals have extensive experience investing through different market cycles at leading institutions, including Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley.

