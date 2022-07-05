Colbeck Capital Supports the Anaplastic Thyroid Cancer (ATC) Moonshot Project at MD Anderson

MD Anderson's Moon Shot Program is an ambitious plan to make a leap in patient care and outcomes for those suffering with cancer the world over. This innovative model focuses on "innovation, scale, and collaboration" as methods for its patient bases and research platforms. The program was first founded in 2012 in response to a growing need for rapid advances in the face of growing death and suffering figures. The program goal is to produce new solutions, care regimens, and therapeutics to prevent and treat cancers of all kinds.

One such cancer, anaplastic thyroid cancer, or ATC, it's a rare and aggressive cancer that requires immediate treatment in order to improve survival chances. While only 500 new cases of ATC are diagnosed yearly in the United States, most go misdiagnosed or overlooked, impacting the amount of time left for proper treatment and care. MD Anderson's Anaplastic Thyroid Cancer Clinic has a storied history treating hundreds of these patients either directly or as part of a comprehensive treatment plan.

The Moon Shot Program has previously also received broad attention during national events including the national Cancer Moonshot Summit, which brought together experts, advocates, patients, and survivors from across the country. The summit is one of the only forums where professionals treating and researching various cancers come together to share their findings and inclusively work together toward cures and advancement.

Colbeck Capital Management is a leading, middle-market private credit manager focused on strategic lending. Colbeck partners with companies during periods of transition, providing creative capital solutions. Colbeck sponsors its portfolio companies through consistent engagement with management teams in areas such as finance, capital markets and growth strategies, distinguishing itself from traditional lenders. Founded in 2009 by Jason Colodne and Jason Beckman, the principals have extensive experience investing through market cycles at leading institutions such as Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley.

