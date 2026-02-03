Colby Lewis Named to 2025 Top 100 Houston Super Lawyers

The Law Offices of Colby Lewis is proud to announce that founding attorney Colby Lewis has been selected as one of the Top 100 Houston Super Lawyers for 2025 by Super Lawyers®.

HOUSTON, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Colby Lewis is proud to announce that founding attorney Colby Lewis has been selected as one of the Top 100 Houston Super Lawyers for 2025 by Super Lawyers®, a Thomson Reuters rating service that recognizes outstanding lawyers across the nation. This prestigious distinction places Mr. Lewis among Houston's most respected and accomplished legal professionals.

Super Lawyers identifies top attorneys through a rigorous selection process that includes peer nominations, independent research, and evaluations of professional achievement and peer recognition. Only a small percentage of attorneys in Texas are named Super Lawyers, and an even smaller subset earns a spot on the Top 100 Houston Super Lawyers list, underscoring Colby Lewis's leadership and excellence in legal practice.

"I'm incredibly humbled and honored to be included on a list that recognizes some of the best lawyers not only in Houston, but across the nation," said Lewis. "To be named among such an accomplished group of attorneys is truly meaningful, and I'm grateful for the trust my clients place in me and for the dedication of the team that makes this work possible."

Colby Lewis has been recognized on the Super Lawyers list for multiple consecutive years, a testament to his sustained excellence and the respect he has earned in the legal community. His practice remains dedicated to advocating for individuals and businesses in complex personal injury and litigation matters.

Colby Lewis is a top-rated Houston attorney with experience spanning over two decades. He focuses on personal injury and construction litigation, delivering powerful representation for clients facing serious legal challenges. Mr. Lewis remains committed to the highest standards of professional achievement and peer recognition.

