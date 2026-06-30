Colby Public Schools USD 315 Deploys ZeroEyes AI Gun Detection and Intelligent Situational Awareness Technology to Strengthen School Safety

Kansas School District Enhances Security Infrastructure with Proactive Solution Funded Through State Firearm Detection Grant Program

PHILADELPHIA, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ZeroEyes, creators of the leading multi-analytics weapons detection and threat intelligence platform, today announced that its proactive AI gun detection and intelligent situational awareness software has been deployed by Colby Public Schools in Kansas to help protect students, staff, and visitors from gun-related threats.

Located in a rural community in northwestern Kansas, Colby Public Schools serves approximately 950 students across three campuses, including an elementary school, middle school, and high school, supported by a staff of 175 employees. The district's close-knit environment fosters strong relationships among students, staff, and the broader community.

The district secured funding through the Kansas Safe and Secure Firearm Detection Grant Program, administered by the Office of the Kansas Attorney General, to purchase and implement ZeroEyes. The grant followed coordination with local law enforcement and community leaders to identify AI gun detection as a key safety priority aligned with broader community initiatives.

"As a smaller district, we don't have the resources to dedicate someone to monitoring cameras at all times," said Lucas Schnider, IT Director at Colby Public Schools. "ZeroEyes acts as an extra set of eyes to catch something we might otherwise miss. Most security tools are reactive, but this gives us a proactive way to respond and better protect our students and staff."

ZeroEyes' AI gun detection and intelligent situational awareness software layers onto existing digital security cameras. If a gun is identified, images are instantly shared with the ZeroEyes Operations Center (ZOC), the industry's only U.S.-based, fully in-house operations center staffed 24/7/365 by specially trained U.S. military and law enforcement veterans. If the threat is determined to be valid, alerts and actionable intelligence — including visual description, gun type, and last known location — are dispatched to law enforcement and school officials, often in a matter of seconds from the moment a gun is detected.

Colby Public Schools maintains a strong working relationship with local law enforcement, with officers regularly collaborating with the district to support safety initiatives and respond quickly when needed. This partnership reinforces the district's commitment to maintaining a safe and supportive learning environment.

"Colby Public Schools is building a culture of safety where students can learn, grow, and thrive every day," said Mike Lahiff, CEO and co-founder of ZeroEyes. "By leveraging state grant funding and strengthening their existing safety partnerships, the district is demonstrating its commitment to protecting students and staff while preserving the close-knit culture that defines its community."

About ZeroEyes

ZeroEyes delivers an integrated suite of analytics and security tools, including capabilities such as weapons detection, real-time threat geolocation and more, designed to enhance preparedness, accelerate threat identification, and enable effective response. It provides real-time detection and actionable information for visibly brandished weapons, such as guns and knives, and alerts local staff and law enforcement with images and precise location often in a matter of seconds from the moment a gun is detected.

Founded in 2018 by Navy SEALs and elite technologists, the company pioneered human-verified gun detection to help organizations mitigate and respond to gun-related incidents. Its patented technology has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as an effective anti-terrorism solution and was the first AI-based gun detection platform to achieve full SAFETY Act Designation. Building on its proven success in firearm detection, having verified over thousands of accurate firearm detections, ZeroEyes expanded its platform to address the full spectrum of modern security challenges, from defending to detecting and responding to threats.

ZeroEyes' platform is deployed in thousands of locations across SLED, federal and defense, and commercial enterprise customers in the US, Mexico, the Caribbean, Latin America (LATAM), and India. The company also provides security assessments, system integration support, and active shooter preparedness training. Headquartered in the Greater Philadelphia area, the company continues to advance its platform using a proprietary dataset of millions of images and videos, delivering high accuracy and reliability as security needs evolve. Learn more at ZeroEyes.com.

SOURCE ZeroEyes