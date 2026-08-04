Heath City School District Deploys ZeroEyes AI Gun Detection and Intelligent Situational Awareness Technology

Ohio District Integrates Leading Proactive Solution to Mitigate Gun-Related Violence

PHILADELPHIA and HEATH, Ohio, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ZeroEyes, creators of the leading multi-analytics weapons detection and threat intelligence platform, and Ohio's Heath City School District today announced that ZeroEyes' AI gun detection and intelligent situational awareness platform has been deployed by the district to protect students and faculty against gun-related violence.

Located in Licking County, the Heath City Schools serve approximately 1,600 students and 250 staff members across four schools, including two elementary schools, a middle school, and a high school. ZeroEyes complements the district's multilayered security approach, which includes a robust camera network, access control systems, bullet-resistant film on the windows, door barricades, and more.

"Student and staff safety is always our top priority, so we are very interested in solutions that can provide real-time notifications in the event of a potential threat," said Trevor Thomas, Ed.D., superintendent of Heath City School District. "ZeroEyes' ability to enhance our existing safety measures with immediate, actionable intelligence broadens our security strategy to better protect our schools and provide peace of mind for our community."

ZeroEyes' AI threat detection and intelligent situational awareness software layers onto existing digital security cameras. If a gun is identified, images are instantly shared with the ZeroEyes Operations Center (ZOC), the industry's only U.S.-based, fully in-house operation center, which is staffed 24/7/365 by specially trained U.S. military and law enforcement veterans. If these experts determine the threat is valid, they dispatch alerts and actionable intelligence — including visual description, gun type, and last known location — to law enforcement and school administrators, often in a matter of seconds from the moment a gun is detected.

"We're proud to partner with forward-thinking districts like Heath City that are committed to implementing layered security strategies," said Mike Lahiff, CEO and cofounder of ZeroEyes. "By combining our real-time gun detection and intelligent alerting capabilities with their existing capabilities, we're helping create a safer environment for all."

About ZeroEyes

ZeroEyes delivers an integrated suite of analytics and security tools, including capabilities such as weapons detection, real-time threat geolocation and more, designed to enhance preparedness, accelerate threat identification, and enable effective response. It provides real-time detection and actionable information for visibly brandished weapons, such as guns and knives, and alerts local staff and law enforcement with images and precise location often in a matter of seconds from the moment a gun is detected.

Founded in 2018 by Navy SEALs and elite technologists, the company pioneered human-verified gun detection to help organizations mitigate and respond to gun-related incidents. Its patented technology has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as an effective anti-terrorism solution and was the first AI-based gun detection platform to achieve full SAFETY Act Designation. Building on its proven success in firearm detection, having verified over thousands of accurate firearm detections, ZeroEyes expanded its platform to address the full spectrum of modern security challenges, from defending to detecting and responding to threats.

ZeroEyes' platform is deployed in thousands of locations across SLED, federal and defense, and commercial enterprise customers in the US, Mexico, the Caribbean, Latin America (LATAM), and India. The company also provides security assessments, system integration support, and active shooter preparedness training. Headquartered in the Greater Philadelphia area, the company continues to advance its platform using a proprietary dataset of millions of images and videos, delivering high accuracy and reliability as security needs evolve. Learn more at ZeroEyes.com.

SOURCE ZeroEyes