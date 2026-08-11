Lincoln Unified School District 298 Deploys ZeroEyes AI Gun Detection and Intelligent Situational Awareness Technology

Kansas Schools Integrate Leading Proactive Solution to Mitigate Gun-Related Violence

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ZeroEyes, creators of the leading multi-analytics weapons detection and threat intelligence platform, today announced that its proactive AI gun detection and intelligent situational awareness software has been deployed by Lincoln Unified School District (USD) 298 in Kansas to help protect students, staff, and visitors from gun-related threats.

Situated in the rural community of Lincoln, the school district employs 85 faculty and staff and serves approximately 330 students from Pre-K through 12th grade across Lincoln, Barnard, Beverly, Shady Bend, Westfall, and surrounding areas. Its two campuses include a pre-school, daycare, elementary school, high school and technology center. As part of its ongoing commitment to student safety, Lincoln USD 298 is adding ZeroEyes to existing security measures that include secure entrances and door locks across all buildings, all-night campus lighting, and a close partnership with the sheriff's department.

The district secured funding through the Kansas Safe and Secure Firearm Detection Grant Program, administered by the Office of the Kansas Attorney General, to purchase and implement ZeroEyes. The grant followed coordination with local law enforcement and community leaders to identify AI gun detection as a key safety priority aligned with broader community initiatives.

"The safety and well-being of our students is always our absolute top priority," said Nikki Flinn, Lincoln Unified School District 298 Superintendent. "We had been following the development of AI gun detection technology for some time, because any opportunity to add another layer of protection for our kids is incredibly appealing. Thanks to this grant, we were able to make this vital technology a reality for our district."

ZeroEyes' AI gun detection and intelligent situational awareness software layers onto existing digital security cameras. If a gun is identified, images are instantly shared with the ZeroEyes Operations Center (ZOC), the industry's only U.S.-based, fully in-house operations center staffed 24/7/365 by specially trained U.S. military and law enforcement veterans. If the threat is determined to be valid, alerts and actionable intelligence — including visual description, gun type, and last known location — are dispatched to law enforcement and school officials, often in a matter of seconds from the moment a gun is detected.

"We are honored to support a district that is deeply committed to the safety and well-being of their students and staff," said Mike Lahiff, CEO and cofounder of ZeroEyes. "It's inspiring to see forward-thinking leadership utilize grant funding to proactively upgrade their security infrastructure, protect their campuses, and provide peace of mind to the entire community."

About ZeroEyes

ZeroEyes delivers an integrated suite of analytics and security tools, including capabilities such as weapons detection, real-time threat geolocation and more, designed to enhance preparedness, accelerate threat identification, and enable effective response. It provides real-time detection and actionable information for visibly brandished weapons, such as guns and knives, and alerts local staff and law enforcement with images and precise location often in a matter of seconds from the moment a gun is detected.

Founded in 2018 by Navy SEALs and elite technologists, the company pioneered human-verified gun detection to help organizations mitigate and respond to gun-related incidents. Its patented technology has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as an effective anti-terrorism solution and was the first AI-based gun detection platform to achieve full SAFETY Act Designation. Building on its proven success in firearm detection, having verified over thousands of accurate firearm detections, ZeroEyes expanded its platform to address the full spectrum of modern security challenges, from defending to detecting and responding to threats.

ZeroEyes' platform is deployed in thousands of locations across SLED, federal and defense, and commercial enterprise customers in the US, Mexico, the Caribbean, Latin America (LATAM), and India. The company also provides security assessments, system integration support, and active shooter preparedness training. Headquartered in the Greater Philadelphia area, the company continues to advance its platform using a proprietary dataset of millions of images and videos, delivering high accuracy and reliability as security needs evolve. Learn more at ZeroEyes.com.

SOURCE ZeroEyes