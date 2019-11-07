Cold Agglutinin Disease (CAD) Epidemiology Report 2019: Total Prevalent Cases the 10EM was Found to be 29,077 in 2017 - Forecast to 2028

DUBLIN, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cold Agglutinin Disease (CAD) - Epidemiology Forecast - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Cold Agglutinin Disease (CAD)- Epidemiology Forecast-2028' report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical & forecasted epidemiology trends of CAD in 10 Emerging Markets (EM) i.e. Turkey, Russia, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Mexico, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, China, and Taiwan.



CAD - Disease Understanding and Treatment Algorithm



CAD is a type of autoimmune hemolytic anemia (AIHA) which consist of warm, cold, or mixed-reactive antibody types that are directed against antigens on the red blood cell (RBC) surface. The autoantibodies may be idiopathic or related to an underlying condition, such as infection, malignancy, or immune disease.



Thus, based on the autoantibodies, CAD is classified as primary (unknown cause) or secondary (caused by an underlying condition). Primary Cold Agglutinin Disease is used to describe patients without other systemic autoimmune disease or infective etiology and who have no clinical or radiological evidence of underlying lymphoma.



Secondary Cold Agglutinin Disease, is mediated by hemolytic anemia occasionally complicating other specific diseases, such as B cell neoplasias (CLL, Waldenstrom macroglobulinemia, myeloma, other lymphomas), solid tumors (squamous carcinoma of the lung, metastatic adenocarcinoma of the colon, basal cell carcinoma, metastatic adrenal carcinoma, mixed parotid tumor), infections (most frequently Mycoplasma pneumonia, Epstein-Barr virus) or autoimmune diseases (scleroderma, primary Sjogren's syndrome, adult Still's disease, SLE, rheumatoid arthritis). The responsible antibody is monoclonal IgM in B-cell neoplasias and solid tumors and polyclonal IgM in infections, connective tissue diseases, and non-Hodgkin lymphomas.



CAD Epidemiology



The total prevalent cases of CAD in the 10EM was found to be 29,077 in 2017. The total prevalent cases for Cold Agglutinin Disease (CAD) were highest in China, while Russia and U.A.E. accounted for the least number of prevalent cases.



In the case of Type-Specific cases, Primary CAD and Secondary CAD are reported in nearly equal proportions in all the 10EM countries. However, Primary CAD is commonly observed and easily treated in comparison to secondary CAD. The prevalence of CAD in the 10EM is expected to increase during the study period of 2017-2028.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Key Insights



2. Cold Agglutinin Disease: Patient Overview at a Glance

2.1. Patient Share (%) Distribution of Cold Agglutinin Disease in 2017

2.2. Patient Share (%) Distribution of Cold Agglutinin Disease in 2028



3. Cold Agglutinin Disease: Disease Background and Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Signs and Symptoms

3.3. Clonality and Histopathology

3.4. Pathogenesis

3.5. Diagnosis



4. Epidemiology and Patient Population - By Region

4.1. Key Findings



5. Ten Emerging Markets (10EM) - Epidemiology

5.1. Total Prevalence of Cold agglutinin disease in 10 Emerging Markets



6. Region Wise-Epidemiology of Cold Agglutinin Disease (CAD)

6.1. Assumptions and Rationale

6.2. Asia [Taiwan and China]

6.3. Taiwan

6.4. China

6.5. Saudi Arabia

6.6. UAE

6.7. Eastern Europe [Russia and Turkey]

6.8. Russia

6.9. Turkey

6.10. LATAM [Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Colombia]

6.11. Mexico

6.12. Brazil

6.13. Argentina

6.14. Colombia



7. Unmet Needs



8. Market Drivers



9. Market Barriers



10. KOL Views



11. Appendix



