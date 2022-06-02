Cold Brew Coffee Market - 57% of Growth to Originate from North America | Evolving Opportunities with Califia Farms LLC & Grady's Cold Brew| 17000+ Technavio Reports

Jun 02, 2022, 20:00 ET
NEW YORK, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cold Brew Coffee Market by Product (Arabica-based cold brew coffee, Robusta-based cold brew coffee, and Liberica-based cold brew coffee) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The cold brew coffee market share is expected to increase by USD 1.37 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 26.44%. as per the latest market report by Technavio. 57% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for cold brew coffee in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The demand for cold brew coffee is high in the US and Canada, owing to the prevailing preference for coffee in these countries. This will facilitate the cold brew coffee market growth in North America over the forecast period.
- Market Driver
- Market Challenges
The increasing popularity of instant coffee among millennials and product launch and proliferation of organized retailing outlets worldwide are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as surging demand for substitute products will challenge market growth.
The cold brew coffee market report is segmented by Product (Arabica-based cold brew coffee, Robusta-based cold brew coffee, and Liberica-based cold brew coffee) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
The cold brew coffee market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The cold brew coffee market report also offers information on several market vendors, including Califia Farms LLC, Grady's Cold Brew, HighBrewCoffee, Kohana Coffee, La Colombe Coffee Roasters, Nestle SA, Heartland Food Products Group, RISE Brewing Co., Starbucks Coffee Company, and The Coca-Cola Co. among others.
·
- Califia Farms LLC - The company offers coffee products such as concentrated, mushroom, expresso, salted, and mocha.
- Gradys Cold Brew - The company offers various types of coffee products such as iced, decaf, and mocha.
- HighBrewCoffee - The company offers coffee products under the brand name Java House.
- Kohana Coffee - The company offers products under the brand name Nitro.
- La Colombe Coffee Roasters - The company offers coffee products under the brand name cold brew.
|
Cold Brew Coffee Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 26.44%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 1.37 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
26.24
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 57%
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Califia Farms LLC, Gradys Cold Brew, HighBrewCoffee, Kohana Coffee, La Colombe Coffee Roasters, Nestle SA, Heartland Food Products Group, RISE Brewing Co., Starbucks Coffee Company, and The Coca-Cola Co.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
Exhibit 01: Parent market
Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
2.2 Value chain analysis
Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Packaged Foods and Meats
2.2.1 Inputs
2.2.2 Inbound logistics
2.2.3 Primary processing
2.2.4 Secondary and tertiary processing
2.2.5 Outbound logistics
2.2.6 End-customers
2.2.7 Marketing and sales
2.2.8 Services
3. Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
Exhibit 05: Market segments
3.3 Market size 2020
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets
3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets
Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4. Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five Forces Summary
Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5. Market Segmentation by Product
5.1 Market segments
Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
5.2 Comparison by Product
Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product
5.3 Arabica-based cold brew coffee - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 17: Arabica-based cold brew coffee - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 18: Arabica-based cold brew coffee - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
5.4 Robusta-based cold brew coffee - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 19: Robusta-based cold brew coffee - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 20: Robusta-based cold brew coffee - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
5.5 Liberica-based cold brew coffee - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 21: Liberica-based cold brew coffee - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 22: Liberica-based cold brew coffee - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
5.6 Market opportunity by Product
Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Product
6. Customer landscape
Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria
Exhibit 24: Customer landscape
7. Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
Exhibit 25: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
7.2 Geographic comparison
Exhibit 26: Geographic comparison
7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 27: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 28: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 29: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 30: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 31: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 32: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 33: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 34: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 35: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 36: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
7.8 Key leading countries
Exhibit 37: Key leading countries
7.9 Market opportunity by geography
Exhibit 38: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.1.1 Increasing popularity of instant coffee among millennials and product launch
8.1.2 Proliferation of organized retailing outlets worldwide
8.1.3 Health-promoting benefits of cold brew coffee
8.2 Market challenges
8.2.1 Surging demand for substitute products
8.2.2 Distribution challenges
8.2.3 Possible health implications of caffeine
Exhibit 39: Impact of drivers and challenges
8.3 Market trends
8.3.1 Rising number of mergers and acquisitions as well as opening new chains
8.3.2 Growing influence of online retailing
8.3.3 Increasing demand for organic and private labels
9. Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
Exhibit 40: Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
Exhibit 41: Landscape disruption
Exhibit 42: Industry risks
10. Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
Exhibit 43: Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
Exhibit 44: Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Califia Farms LLC
Exhibit 45: Califia Farms LLC - Overview
Exhibit 46: Califia Farms LLC - Product and service
Exhibit 47: Califia Farms LLC - Key offerings
10.4 Gradys Cold Brew
Exhibit 48: Gradys Cold Brew - Overview
Exhibit 49: Gradys Cold Brew - Product and service
Exhibit 50: Gradys Cold Brew - Key offerings
10.5 Heartland Food Products Group
Exhibit 51: Heartland Food Products Group - Overview
Exhibit 52: Heartland Food Products Group - Product and service
Exhibit 53: Heartland Food Products Group - Key offerings
10.6 HighBrewCoffee
Exhibit 54: HighBrewCoffee - Overview
Exhibit 55: HighBrewCoffee - Product and service
Exhibit 56: HighBrewCoffee - Key offerings
10.7 Kohana Coffee
Exhibit 57: Kohana Coffee - Overview
Exhibit 58: Kohana Coffee - Product and service
Exhibit 59: Kohana Coffee - Key offerings
10.8 La Colombe Coffee Roasters
Exhibit 60: La Colombe Coffee Roasters - Overview
Exhibit 61: La Colombe Coffee Roasters - Product and service
Exhibit 62: La Colombe Coffee Roasters - Key news
Exhibit 63: La Colombe Coffee Roasters - Key offerings
10.9 Nestle SA
Exhibit 64: Nestle SA - Overview
Exhibit 65: Nestle SA - Business segments
Exhibit 66: Nestle SA - Key news
Exhibit 67: Nestle SA - Key offerings
Exhibit 68: Nestle SA - Segment focus
10.10 RISE Brewing Co.
Exhibit 69: RISE Brewing Co. - Overview
Exhibit 70: RISE Brewing Co. - Product and service
Exhibit 71: RISE Brewing Co. - Key offerings
10.11 Starbucks Coffee Company
Exhibit 72: Starbucks Coffee Company - Overview
Exhibit 73: Starbucks Coffee Company - Business segments
Exhibit 74: Starbucks Coffee Company - Key news
Exhibit 75: Starbucks Coffee Company - Key offerings
Exhibit 76: Starbucks Coffee Company - Segment focus
10.12 The Coca-Cola Co.
Exhibit 77: The Coca-Cola Co. - Overview
Exhibit 78: The Coca-Cola Co. - Business segments
Exhibit 79: The Coca-Cola Company - Key news
Exhibit 80: The Coca-Cola Co. - Key offerings
Exhibit 81: The Coca-Cola Co. - Segment focus
11. Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.1.1 Definition
11.1.2 Objectives
11.1.3Notes and caveats
11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
Exhibit 82: Currency conversion rates for US$?
11.3 Research Methodology
Exhibit 83: Research Methodology
Exhibit 84: Validation techniques employed for market sizing?
Exhibit 85: Information sources
11.4 List of abbreviations
Exhibit 86: List of abbreviations
