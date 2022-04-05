Cold Brew Coffee Market Size to Grow by USD 1.37 Bn| 57% of the growth to originate from North America| Technavio

Vendor Insights

Cold Brew Coffee Market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Califia Farms LLC

Gradys Cold Brew

HighBrewCoffee

Kohana Coffee

La Colombe Coffee Roasters

Nestle SA

Heartland Food Products Group

RISE Brewing Co.

Starbucks Coffee Company

The Coca-Cola Co.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read Free Sample Report.

Geographical Market Analysis

North America will provide maximum growth opportunities for Cold Brew Coffee during the forecast period. According to our research report, the region will contribute to 57% of the global market growth.

The popularity of cold brew coffee is considerable in the United States and Canada, owing to the country's strong coffee culture. Over the forecast period, this will aid the expansion of the cold brew coffee market in North America. This market research report includes thorough information on competitor intelligence, marketing gaps, and geographical potential for suppliers, all of which will aid in the development of effective business plans.

Furthermore, countries such as the US, Japan, UK, Germany, and China are expected to emerge as prominent markets for Cold Brew Coffee Market during the forecast period.

Know more about this market's geographical distribution along with a detailed analysis of the top regions. Request Free Sample Report

Cold Brew Coffee Market Value Chain Analysis

In order to optimize profit margins and evaluate business plans, an end-to-end understanding of value chains is required. During the projected period, the data in our value chain analysis segment can assist vendors to reduce costs and improve customer service.

The value chain of the packaged foods and meats market includes the following core components:

Inputs

Primary processing

Secondary and tertiary processing

Outbound logistics

End-customers

Marketing and sales

Service

Innovation

View FREE Sample: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

Cold-brew coffee's rising popularity among millennials, particularly in China and the United States, will propel the market forward throughout the projected period. Millennials have more spending power than baby boomers, and this trend is anticipated to continue during the forecast period. Coffee consumption among millennials is on the rise, with instant coffee becoming increasingly popular. As a result, vendors are developing new items aimed at the millennial generation.

However, the growing demand for replacement products will be a major challenge for the cold brew coffee market.

Download free sample for highlights on market Drivers & Challenges affecting the Cold Brew Coffee Market.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports:

Functional Coffee Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Goat Milk Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Cold Brew Coffee Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 26.44% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 1.37 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 26.24 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 57% Key consumer countries US, Japan, UK, Germany, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Califia Farms LLC, Gradys Cold Brew, HighBrewCoffee, Kohana Coffee, La Colombe Coffee Roasters, Nestle SA, Heartland Food Products Group, RISE Brewing Co., Starbucks Coffee Company, and The Coca-Cola Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Arabica-based cold brew coffee - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Robusta-based cold brew coffee - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Liberica-based cold brew coffee - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Califia Farms LLC

Gradys Cold Brew

Heartland Food Products Group

HighBrewCoffee

Kohana Coffee

La Colombe Coffee Roasters

Nestle SA

RISE Brewing Co.

Starbucks Coffee Company

The Coca-Cola Co.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us:

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio