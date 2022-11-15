Cold Brew Coffee Market Size to Grow by USD 2176.05 million From 2022 to 2027, Assessment on Parent Market, Five Forces Analysis, Market Dynamics & Segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Cold Brew Coffee Market share is set to increase by USD 2176.05 million from 2022 to 2027. Moreover, the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 26.44% as per the latest market forecast report by Technavio. The market will also record a 26.24% Y-O-Y growth Rate during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cold Brew Coffee Market 2021-2025

Global Cold Brew Coffee Market- Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global cold brew coffee market as a part of the global packaged foods and meats market under the global food products segment of the global food, beverage, and tobacco market. The global packaged foods and meats market covers manufacturers or food processing vendors involved in food processing to eliminate microorganisms and extend shelf life. Technavio calculates the global packaged foods and meat market size based on the combined revenue generated by the vendors operating in the market. The market does not include manufacturers of food processing equipment. The market also excludes producers of packaged alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, including mineral waters.

Global Cold Brew Coffee Market Characteristics with Five Forces–

The Global Cold Brew Coffee Market is fragmented and the five forces analysis by Technavio gives an accurate vision –

Bargaining Power of Buyers

The threat of New Entrants

Threat of Rivalry

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Global Cold Brew Coffee Market – Customer Landscape

The disruption threats are strategic in nature, and operational risks for suppliers have been mapped based on their negative business impact and probability of occurrence.

Global Cold Brew Coffee Market- Segmentation Assessment

Geography Segment Overview

Technavio's market research report entails detailed information on regional opportunities in store for vendors, which will assist in generating sales revenues. The Global Cold Brew Coffee Market as per geography is categorized into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all regions to the growth of the Global Cold Brew Coffee Market size and actionable market understandings.

Regional Highlights:

North America is the fastest-growing region in the global Truffles Market compared to other regions. 57% growth will originate from North America . Due to the widespread preference for coffee in the US and Canada , there is a significant demand for cold brew coffee there. The expansion of the cold brew coffee market in the region is anticipated to be fueled by elements including the rising number of organized retailing outlets in the region offering cold brew coffee products and the rising frequency of new cold brew coffee product launches in North America over the course of the forecast period.

Type Segment Overview

The Global Cold Brew Coffee Market as per Product segmentation is categorized into Arabica-based cold brew coffee, Robusta-based cold brew coffee, and Liberica-based cold brew coffee.

Robusta-based cold brew coffee, and Liberica-based cold brew coffee. Revenue Generating Segment - The market share growth by the Arabica-based cold brew coffee segment will be significant during the forecast period. The development of this segment is primarily attributed to the increasing consumption of Cold Brew Coffee by consumers, which is driven by an increase in the global demand for the cold brew coffee industry.

Global Cold Brew Coffee Market – Market Dynamics

Major Driver Boosting the Market

The global cold brew coffee industry is expanding due to the introduction of new products and the rising popularity of instant coffee among Millennials . The global cold brew coffee market will be driven by the rising popularity of cold brew coffee among Millennials, especially in China and the US.

. The global cold brew coffee market will be driven by the rising popularity of cold brew coffee among Millennials, especially in and the US. Millennials have been drinking more coffee, and instant coffee is becoming more and more popular. Instant beverages with flavor are quite popular with Millennial customers. As a result, suppliers offer fresh goods that cater to the Millennial market.

Starbucks Nitro Cold Brew, Cold Brew Vanilla Sweet Cream, and Cappuccino Freddo are some of these offerings. Millennials in China are increasingly consuming instant coffee, even cold brew. During the projected period, these factors will fuel the market for cold brew coffee.

Major trends influencing the growth of glamping

The worldwide cold brew coffee market will rise due to the increase in mergers and acquisitions and the opening of new chains .

. A number of companies in the global cold brew coffee market are engaging in mergers and acquisitions (M&A) in order to diversify their product lines for cold brew coffee as well as to penetrate the developing RTD coffee industry. Smaller players are acquired by larger companies so they can obtain new items at cheaper prices. The market share of the company in the worldwide market increases due to successful mergers and acquisitions

Major Challenges interrupting the market growth

A significant obstacle to the expansion of the worldwide cold brew coffee industry is the soaring demand for replacement goods.

The expansion of the global cold brew coffee market is anticipated to be constrained by elements including the increasing popularity of iced tea, green tea, and organic tea, as well as the rising demand for coffee pods and coffee drinks.

The threat to the global cold brew coffee industry has increased due to additional elements including the soaring demand for cold coffee and the introduction of several cafes offering variations like frappe and other RTD products globally. As a result, it will impede the expansion of the cold brew coffee market over the forecast period.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19-impacted market research reports.

Cold Brew Coffee Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist Cold Brew Coffee Market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the Cold Brew Coffee Market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the Cold Brew Coffee Market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of Cold Brew Coffee Market vendors

Cold Brew Coffee Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2022 Historical year 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 26.44% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2176.05 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 26.24 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 57% Key consumer countries US, Japan, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Califia Farms LLC, Canterbury Coffee Corp., Gambino Coffee, Grady's Cold Brew, Heartland Food Products Group LLC, HighBrewCoffee, Kohana Coffee, La Colombe Torrefaction Inc., Lucky Jack Coffee, RISEANDSHINE CORP., Rombouts Coffee GB Ltd, Sleepy Owl Coffee Pvt. Ltd., Starbucks Co., Station Cold Brew, The Coca Cola Co., The Kind Coffee Co., Venice Cold Brew, Wandering Bear Inc., and Nestle SA Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global cold brew coffee market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global cold brew coffee market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Distribution channel Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 Arabica-based cold brew coffee - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Arabica-based cold brew coffee - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Arabica-based cold brew coffee - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Arabica-based cold brew coffee - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Arabica-based cold brew coffee - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Robusta-based cold brew coffee - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Robusta-based cold brew coffee - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Robusta-based cold brew coffee - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Robusta-based cold brew coffee - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Robusta-based cold brew coffee - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Liberica-based cold brew coffee - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Liberica-based cold brew coffee - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Liberica-based cold brew coffee - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Liberica-based cold brew coffee - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Liberica-based cold brew coffee - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 47: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 49: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

7.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 59: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 60: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 61: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 63: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 66: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 70: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 73: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 78: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 85: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 87: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 94: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 97: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 98: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 99: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 100: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 105: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 106: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 107: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 108: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 109: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 110: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 111: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Califia Farms LLC

Exhibit 112: Califia Farms LLC - Overview



Exhibit 113: Califia Farms LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 114: Califia Farms LLC - Key offerings

12.4 Canterburry Coffee Corp.

Exhibit 115: Canterburry Coffee Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 116: Canterburry Coffee Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: Canterburry Coffee Corp. - Key offerings

12.5 Gambino Coffee

Exhibit 118: Gambino Coffee - Overview

Exhibit 119: Gambino Coffee - Product / Service

Exhibit 120: Gambino Coffee - Key offerings

12.6 Gradys Cold Brew

Exhibit 121: Gradys Cold Brew - Overview



Exhibit 122: Gradys Cold Brew - Product / Service



Exhibit 123: Gradys Cold Brew - Key offerings

12.7 Heartland Food Products Group LLC

Exhibit 124: Heartland Food Products Group LLC - Overview



Exhibit 125: Heartland Food Products Group LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: Heartland Food Products Group LLC - Key offerings

12.8 HighBrewCoffee

Exhibit 127: HighBrewCoffee - Overview



Exhibit 128: HighBrewCoffee - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: HighBrewCoffee - Key offerings

12.9 Kohana Coffee

Exhibit 130: Kohana Coffee - Overview

Exhibit 131: Kohana Coffee - Product / Service

Exhibit 132: Kohana Coffee - Key offerings

12.10 La Colombe Torrefaction Inc.

Exhibit 133: La Colombe Torrefaction Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 134: La Colombe Torrefaction Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 135: La Colombe Torrefaction Inc. - Key offerings

12.11 Nestle SA

Exhibit 136: Nestle SA - Overview



Exhibit 137: Nestle SA - Key offerings

12.12 RISEANDSHINE CORP.

Exhibit 138: RISEANDSHINE CORP. - Overview



Exhibit 139: RISEANDSHINE CORP. - Product / Service



Exhibit 140: RISEANDSHINE CORP. - Key offerings

12.13 Rombouts Coffee GB Ltd

Exhibit 141: Rombouts Coffee GB Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 142: Rombouts Coffee GB Ltd - Product / Service



Exhibit 143: Rombouts Coffee GB Ltd - Key offerings

12.14 Sleepy Owl Coffee Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 144: Sleepy Owl Coffee Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 145: Sleepy Owl Coffee Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 146: Sleepy Owl Coffee Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.15 Starbucks Co.

Exhibit 147: Starbucks Co. - Overview



Exhibit 148: Starbucks Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 149: Starbucks Co. - Key news



Exhibit 150: Starbucks Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 151: Starbucks Co. - Segment focus

12.16 The Coca Cola Co.

Exhibit 152: The Coca Cola Co. - Overview



Exhibit 153: The Coca Cola Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 154: The Coca Cola Co. - Key news



Exhibit 155: The Coca Cola Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 156: The Coca Cola Co. - Segment focus

12.17 Venice Cold Brew

Exhibit 157: Venice Cold Brew - Overview



Exhibit 158: Venice Cold Brew - Product / Service



Exhibit 159: Venice Cold Brew - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 160: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 161: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 162: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 163: Research methodology



Exhibit 164: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 165: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 166: List of abbreviations

