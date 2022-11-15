Cold Brew Coffee Market Size to Grow by USD 2176.05 million From 2022 to 2027, Assessment on Parent Market, Five Forces Analysis, Market Dynamics & Segmentation - Technavio

Nov 15, 2022, 08:00 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Cold Brew Coffee Market share is set to increase by USD 2176.05 million from 2022 to 2027. Moreover, the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 26.44% as per the latest market forecast report by Technavio. The market will also record a 26.24% Y-O-Y growth Rate during the forecast period.
Technavio categorizes the global cold brew coffee market as a part of the global packaged foods and meats market under the global food products segment of the global food, beverage, and tobacco market. The global packaged foods and meats market covers manufacturers or food processing vendors involved in food processing to eliminate microorganisms and extend shelf life. Technavio calculates the global packaged foods and meat market size based on the combined revenue generated by the vendors operating in the market. The market does not include manufacturers of food processing equipment. The market also excludes producers of packaged alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, including mineral waters.
The Global Cold Brew Coffee Market is fragmented and the five forces analysis by Technavio gives an accurate vision –
- Bargaining Power of Buyers
- The threat of New Entrants
- Threat of Rivalry
- Bargaining Power of Suppliers
Global Cold Brew Coffee Market – Customer Landscape
- The disruption threats are strategic in nature, and operational risks for suppliers have been mapped based on their negative business impact and probability of occurrence.
Technavio's market research report entails detailed information on regional opportunities in store for vendors, which will assist in generating sales revenues. The Global Cold Brew Coffee Market as per geography is categorized into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all regions to the growth of the Global Cold Brew Coffee Market size and actionable market understandings.
- North America is the fastest-growing region in the global Truffles Market compared to other regions. 57% growth will originate from North America. Due to the widespread preference for coffee in the US and Canada, there is a significant demand for cold brew coffee there. The expansion of the cold brew coffee market in the region is anticipated to be fueled by elements including the rising number of organized retailing outlets in the region offering cold brew coffee products and the rising frequency of new cold brew coffee product launches in North America over the course of the forecast period.
- The Global Cold Brew Coffee Market as per Product segmentation is categorized into Arabica-based cold brew coffee, Robusta-based cold brew coffee, and Liberica-based cold brew coffee.
- Revenue Generating Segment - The market share growth by the Arabica-based cold brew coffee segment will be significant during the forecast period. The development of this segment is primarily attributed to the increasing consumption of Cold Brew Coffee by consumers, which is driven by an increase in the global demand for the cold brew coffee industry.
- The global cold brew coffee industry is expanding due to the introduction of new products and the rising popularity of instant coffee among Millennials. The global cold brew coffee market will be driven by the rising popularity of cold brew coffee among Millennials, especially in China and the US.
- Millennials have been drinking more coffee, and instant coffee is becoming more and more popular. Instant beverages with flavor are quite popular with Millennial customers. As a result, suppliers offer fresh goods that cater to the Millennial market.
- Starbucks Nitro Cold Brew, Cold Brew Vanilla Sweet Cream, and Cappuccino Freddo are some of these offerings. Millennials in China are increasingly consuming instant coffee, even cold brew. During the projected period, these factors will fuel the market for cold brew coffee.
- The worldwide cold brew coffee market will rise due to the increase in mergers and acquisitions and the opening of new chains.
- A number of companies in the global cold brew coffee market are engaging in mergers and acquisitions (M&A) in order to diversify their product lines for cold brew coffee as well as to penetrate the developing RTD coffee industry. Smaller players are acquired by larger companies so they can obtain new items at cheaper prices. The market share of the company in the worldwide market increases due to successful mergers and acquisitions
- A significant obstacle to the expansion of the worldwide cold brew coffee industry is the soaring demand for replacement goods.
- The expansion of the global cold brew coffee market is anticipated to be constrained by elements including the increasing popularity of iced tea, green tea, and organic tea, as well as the rising demand for coffee pods and coffee drinks.
- The threat to the global cold brew coffee industry has increased due to additional elements including the soaring demand for cold coffee and the introduction of several cafes offering variations like frappe and other RTD products globally. As a result, it will impede the expansion of the cold brew coffee market over the forecast period.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19-impacted market research reports.
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027
- Detailed information on factors that will assist Cold Brew Coffee Market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the Cold Brew Coffee Market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the Cold Brew Coffee Market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of Cold Brew Coffee Market vendors
|
Cold Brew Coffee Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historical year
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 26.44%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 2176.05 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
26.24
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 57%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Japan, China, Germany, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
Califia Farms LLC, Canterbury Coffee Corp., Gambino Coffee, Grady's Cold Brew, Heartland Food Products Group LLC, HighBrewCoffee, Kohana Coffee, La Colombe Torrefaction Inc., Lucky Jack Coffee, RISEANDSHINE CORP., Rombouts Coffee GB Ltd, Sleepy Owl Coffee Pvt. Ltd., Starbucks Co., Station Cold Brew, The Coca Cola Co., The Kind Coffee Co., Venice Cold Brew, Wandering Bear Inc., and Nestle SA
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market Overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 10: Parent market
- Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 13: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2022
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
- Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
4 Historic Market Size
- 4.1 Global cold brew coffee market 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global cold brew coffee market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.3 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Distribution channel Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
5 Five Forces Analysis
- 5.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2022 and 2027
- 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027
- 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027
6 Market Segmentation by Product
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Product
- 6.3 Arabica-based cold brew coffee - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Arabica-based cold brew coffee - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Arabica-based cold brew coffee - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Arabica-based cold brew coffee - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Arabica-based cold brew coffee - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.4 Robusta-based cold brew coffee - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Robusta-based cold brew coffee - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Robusta-based cold brew coffee - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Robusta-based cold brew coffee - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Robusta-based cold brew coffee - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.5 Liberica-based cold brew coffee - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Liberica-based cold brew coffee - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Liberica-based cold brew coffee - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Liberica-based cold brew coffee - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Liberica-based cold brew coffee - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.6 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)
7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
- 7.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 47: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 48: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 49: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 50: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel
- 7.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 51: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 53: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 54: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 55: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 57: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 58: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 59: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)
8 Customer Landscape
- 8.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 60: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
9 Geographic Landscape
- 9.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 61: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 62: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 63: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 64: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 65: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 66: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 67: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 68: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 69: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 70: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 73: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 74: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 76: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 77: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 78: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 80: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 81: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 82: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 83: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 84: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 85: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 86: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 87: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 88: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 89: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 90: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 91: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 92: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 93: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 94: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 95: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 96: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 97: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 98: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 99: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 100: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 101: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 102: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 103: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 104: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 105: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 10.1 Market drivers
- 10.2 Market challenges
- 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 106: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027
- 10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
- 11.1 Overview
- 11.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 107: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 11.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 108: Overview on factors of disruption
- 11.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 109: Impact of key risks on business
12 Vendor Analysis
- 12.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 110: Vendors covered
- 12.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 111: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 12.3 Califia Farms LLC
- Exhibit 112: Califia Farms LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 113: Califia Farms LLC - Product / Service
- Exhibit 114: Califia Farms LLC - Key offerings
- 12.4 Canterburry Coffee Corp.
- Exhibit 115: Canterburry Coffee Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 116: Canterburry Coffee Corp. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 117: Canterburry Coffee Corp. - Key offerings
- 12.5 Gambino Coffee
- Exhibit 118: Gambino Coffee - Overview
- Exhibit 119: Gambino Coffee - Product / Service
- Exhibit 120: Gambino Coffee - Key offerings
- 12.6 Gradys Cold Brew
- Exhibit 121: Gradys Cold Brew - Overview
- Exhibit 122: Gradys Cold Brew - Product / Service
- Exhibit 123: Gradys Cold Brew - Key offerings
- 12.7 Heartland Food Products Group LLC
- Exhibit 124: Heartland Food Products Group LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 125: Heartland Food Products Group LLC - Product / Service
- Exhibit 126: Heartland Food Products Group LLC - Key offerings
- 12.8 HighBrewCoffee
- Exhibit 127: HighBrewCoffee - Overview
- Exhibit 128: HighBrewCoffee - Product / Service
- Exhibit 129: HighBrewCoffee - Key offerings
- 12.9 Kohana Coffee
- Exhibit 130: Kohana Coffee - Overview
- Exhibit 131: Kohana Coffee - Product / Service
- Exhibit 132: Kohana Coffee - Key offerings
- 12.10 La Colombe Torrefaction Inc.
- Exhibit 133: La Colombe Torrefaction Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 134: La Colombe Torrefaction Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 135: La Colombe Torrefaction Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.11 Nestle SA
- Exhibit 136: Nestle SA - Overview
- Exhibit 137: Nestle SA - Key offerings
- 12.12 RISEANDSHINE CORP.
- Exhibit 138: RISEANDSHINE CORP. - Overview
- Exhibit 139: RISEANDSHINE CORP. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 140: RISEANDSHINE CORP. - Key offerings
- 12.13 Rombouts Coffee GB Ltd
- Exhibit 141: Rombouts Coffee GB Ltd - Overview
- Exhibit 142: Rombouts Coffee GB Ltd - Product / Service
- Exhibit 143: Rombouts Coffee GB Ltd - Key offerings
- 12.14 Sleepy Owl Coffee Pvt. Ltd.
- Exhibit 144: Sleepy Owl Coffee Pvt. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 145: Sleepy Owl Coffee Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 146: Sleepy Owl Coffee Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.15 Starbucks Co.
- Exhibit 147: Starbucks Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 148: Starbucks Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 149: Starbucks Co. - Key news
- Exhibit 150: Starbucks Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 151: Starbucks Co. - Segment focus
- 12.16 The Coca Cola Co.
- Exhibit 152: The Coca Cola Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 153: The Coca Cola Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 154: The Coca Cola Co. - Key news
- Exhibit 155: The Coca Cola Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 156: The Coca Cola Co. - Segment focus
- 12.17 Venice Cold Brew
- Exhibit 157: Venice Cold Brew - Overview
- Exhibit 158: Venice Cold Brew - Product / Service
- Exhibit 159: Venice Cold Brew - Key offerings
13 Appendix
- 13.1 Scope of the report
- 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 160: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 161: Exclusions checklist
- 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 162: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 13.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 163: Research methodology
- Exhibit 164: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 165: Information sources
- 13.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 166: List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
