Cold Brew Coffee Market to Record 26.24 % Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021 |Increasing Popularity of Instant Coffee among Millennials to Boost Market | 17000+ Technavio Reports

Total Pages: 120

120 Companies: 10+ – Including Califia Farms LLC, Grady's Cold Brew, HighBrewCoffee, Kohana Coffee , La Colombe Coffee Roasters, Nestle SA, Heartland Food Products Group, RISE Brewing Co., Starbucks Coffee Company, and The Coca-Cola Co. among others.

Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; COVID impact & recovery analysis Segments: Product (arabica-based cold brew coffee, robusta-based cold brew coffee, and liberica-based cold brew coffee)

Product (arabica-based cold brew coffee, robusta-based cold brew coffee, and liberica-based cold brew coffee) Geography: North America, Europe , APAC, South America , and MEA

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the Cold Brew Coffee Market is expected to increase by USD 1.37 billion from 2020 to 2025, at an accelerated CAGR of 26.44%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets. North America will register the highest growth rate of 57% among the other regions.

Cold Brew Coffee Market Value Chain Analysis

The end-to-end understanding of the value chains is essential in profit margin optimization and evaluation of business strategies. The value chain of the Cold Brew Coffee Market includes the following core components:

Inputs

Primary processing

Secondary and tertiary processing

Outbound logistics

End-customers

Marketing and sales

Service

Innovation

Vendor Insights-

The Cold Brew Coffee Market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on product delivery through multiple distribution channels to compete in the market.

Califia Farms LLC -The company offers coffee products such as concentrated, mushroom, expresso, salted, and mocha.

Regional Market Outlook

The Cold Brew Coffee Market share growth in North America will be significant during the forecast period. The US is the key market for cold brew coffee in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The demand for cold brew coffee is high in the US and Canada, owing to the prevailing preference for coffee in these countries. This will facilitate the cold brew coffee market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market-

Cold Brew Coffee Market Driver:

The increasing popularity of cold brew coffee among millennials:

The increasing popularity of cold brew coffee among millennials, particularly in China and the US, will drive the cold brew coffee market growth during the forecast period. The spending power of millennials is higher than that of baby boomers, and it is expected to increase during the forecast period. Coffee consumption has been increasing among millennials, with instant coffee increasingly becoming popular. Flavored instant drinks are in high demand by millennial consumers. Vendors, therefore, offer new products that target the millennial population. Over the past decade, the increasing number of new and innovative product launches has invigorated the cold brew coffee market.

Cold Brew Coffee Market Trend:

Rising number of mergers and acquisitions:

The rising number of mergers and acquisitions as well as opening new chains is another factor supporting the cold brew coffee market share growth. Several vendors in the global cold brew coffee market are carrying out mergers and acquisitions (M&A) to expand their product portfolio of cold brew coffees and also to enter into the emerging RTD coffee as well as cold brew coffee market. Large players acquire smaller players to gain access to new products at low costs. Successful mergers and acquisitions increase the market share of the company in the global market.

Cold Brew Coffee Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 26.44% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1.37 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 26.24 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 57% Key consumer countries US, Japan, UK, Germany, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Califia Farms LLC, Gradys Cold Brew, HighBrewCoffee, Kohana Coffee, La Colombe Coffee Roasters, Nestle SA, Heartland Food Products Group, RISE Brewing Co., Starbucks Coffee Company, and The Coca-Cola Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

