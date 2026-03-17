Cold Case Ice Cream Expands to 1,000+ Kroger Banner Stores Nationwide

Crime-inspired luxury ice cream brand secures major national grocery rollout in just its third year

SPRINGVILLE, Utah, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cold Case Ice Cream , true crime-inspired luxury ice cream brand known for its decadent, inclusion-heavy full-fat recipes, is expanding into more than 1,000 Kroger banner stores nationwide.

The rollout spans Kroger-owned banners including Kroger, Kroger Marketplace, Kroger Fresh Fare, Fry's Food & Drug, Fry's Marketplace, Fry's Mercado, Food 4 Less, Foods Co, Fred Meyer, Smith's, Smith's Marketplace, Smith's Express, Mariano's, Metro Market, Pick 'n Save, Pick 'n Save Marketplace, and Quality Food Center (QFC).

The expansion delivers strong regional coverage across Texas, Arizona, California, the Pacific Northwest, the Midwest, and the Mountain West.

For a brand in just its third year, securing placement at this scale is uncommon. The milestone reflects both Cold Case's rapid growth trajectory and shifting consumer demand toward premium, story-driven products that offer more than traditional freezer-aisle staples.

"Winning national grocery placement this early is a major validation of our concept," said Josh Butt, CEO of Cold Case Ice Cream. "Consumers are looking for indulgence where the calories count without making you feel awful afterwards, not just another pint in the freezer. Our goal has always been to turn dessert into an experience."

Founded on the idea that ice cream can be both indulgent and interactive, Cold Case built an early cult following through its immersive branding, collectible case-file packaging, and limited-edition Cold Case Box sets that combine premium ice cream with mystery storytelling elements.

The Kroger expansion represents the brand's largest retail footprint to date and signals growing retailer confidence in emerging CPG brands that drive shopper engagement and premium category growth.

Industry analysts continue to note that retailers are increasingly allocating shelf space to differentiated, story-forward brands as consumers seek novelty, shareability, and experiential elements in everyday grocery purchases.

Cold Case Ice Cream will be available in participating Kroger banner stores starting mid to late March 2026.

To find more information about Cold Case Ice Cream, visit www.coldcaseicecream.com.

About Cold Case Ice Cream

Cold Case Ice Cream is a fast-growing luxury ice cream brand known for bold, inclusion-packed recipes and crime-inspired storytelling. Founded in 2023, the company creates premium ice cream experiences through distinctive branding, collectible packaging, and limited-edition flavor collections available online and in retail stores nationwide.

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SOURCE Cold Case Ice Cream