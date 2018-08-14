FORT WAYNE, Ind., Aug. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Nick Pacitti of Tippmann Innovation and David Sterling of Savills Studley have worked together for the past 25 years and have seen a wide array of supply chain trends. Transportation cost projections in the article, Caution Ahead: U.S. Distribution Networks Face Triple Threat, are proving to be worse than originally reported. The need to further evaluate refrigerated distribution networks and the use of regional distribution centers is becoming more urgent as cold storage capacity is tightening and refrigerated transport capacity is worsening, forcing rates higher and service performance lower.

Cold Chain Industry Consultants Explore Major Market Shifts and Ways That Distribution Networks Are Adjusting in New White Paper, "Caution Ahead: U.S. Distribution Networks Face Triple Threat"

The white paper covers:

Effects of rising transportation costs on inbound and outbound shipments

Consumer expectation changes caused by disruptive companies

Impact of modifications in balance sheet reporting requirements for leases

Development strategy for today's supply chain managers facing market shifts

