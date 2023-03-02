Cold Chain Logistics Market for Pharmaceuticals Industry Market to grow at a CAGR of 9.51% from 2022 to 2027, Driven by the growing global demand for pharmaceuticals - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global cold chain logistics market size for the pharmaceuticals industry market size is estimated to grow by USD 11.6 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.51% during the forecast period. The growing demand for pharmaceuticals is a major driver for the growth of the market. Government schemes in many nations are also driving the growth of the global cold chain logistics market. For instance, the launch of the National Health Protection Scheme (NHPS) in India in 2018, with the objective of extending healthcare insurance to 100 million families, will drive the demand for pharmaceutical products in India. For more insights on the historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis -

The COVID-19 pandemic propelled the growth of the market in North America during 2021. The market witnessed the emergence of a new business environment with the growing adoption of cloud services and digitization during the work-from-home period of the pandemic. Moreover, the key vendors in the market are expanding their businesses in the region. For instance, in February 2020, Google LLC announced its plan to invest more than USD10 billion in offices and data centers across the US.

Cold Chain Logistics Market for Pharmaceuticals Industry Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.51% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 11.6 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 9.23 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 34% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, UK, Canada, Mexico, Italy, Spain, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AGRO Merchants Group, Air Canada, Burris Logistics, Cold Chain Technologies LLC, Coldman Logistics Pvt.Ltd., Deutsche Post AG, DSV Panalpina AS, FedEx Corp., Helapet ltd., JWD InfoLogistics Public Co. Ltd., Kerry Logistics Network Ltd., Kuehne Nagel Management AG, Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC, Nichirei Corp., PCI Pharma Services, SCG Logistics Management Co. Ltd., Singhania Logistics and Distribution Pvt. Ltd., Snowman Logistics Ltd., United Parcel Service Inc., VersaCold Logistics Services, and XPO Logistics Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

The market is experiencing a major trend of growing consolidation in the global healthcare logistics market.

To break the entry barrier into new geographies, established logistics vendors like United Parcel Service, Deutsche Post AG, and FedEx Corp. are using market consolidation as a strategic tool for business expansion.

Market consolidation helps key players to adopt local or regional technologies from regional players and expand their market presence and attain profitability in the competitive market.

For instance, In August 2022 , UPS announced its plans to acquire Bomi Group, a healthcare logistics provider. The transaction will add temperature-controlled facilities in 14 countries and nearly 3,000 Bomi Group team members to the UPS Healthcare network in Europe and Latin America .

, UPS announced its plans to acquire Bomi Group, a healthcare logistics provider. The transaction will add temperature-controlled facilities in 14 countries and nearly 3,000 Bomi Group team members to the UPS Healthcare network in and . These trends are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Functional barriers like high power consumption and import barriers increase operational costs. This is a major challenge that may impede market growth during the forecast period.

The higher real estate costs in developing countries like China and India make it hard to maintain the cost of establishing cold storage in the proximity of the production facility.

and make it hard to maintain the cost of establishing cold storage in the proximity of the production facility. The regulations levied by Governments in many nations to avoid product adulteration due to improper temperature conditions and delays in the delivery of pharmaceutical products also hinder the growth of the market.

find more insights on the market dynamics from a sample report!

Cold Chain Logistics Market for Pharmaceuticals Industry Market - Segmentation Assessment

Technavio has segmented the market based on type, service (warehousing, VAS, and transportation), product (vaccines, biopharmaceuticals, and clinical trial materials), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The warehouse and VAS segment is estimated to be a major contributing segment of the market.

is estimated to be a major contributing segment of the market. LSPs offer different kinds of warehousing services like loading, unloading, and inventory management tools, among other supply-chain-related services to their customers in this segment.

Pharmaceutical products like chemical drugs, insulin, vaccines, and biopharma reagents that require refrigeration are stored in a cold chain network while being transported.

Hence, the increase in the number of refrigerated pharmaceutical products will provide a boost to the market for cold-chain pharmaceutical logistics.

By geography, the global cold chain logistics market for the pharmaceuticals industry market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global cold chain logistics market for the pharmaceuticals industry market.

APAC is estimated to contribute to 34% of the market during the forecast period. It is the fastest-growing region in the global market.

is estimated to contribute to 34% of the market during the forecast period. It is the fastest-growing region in the global market. Due to the increasing investments from both government and private sectors to improve healthcare infrastructure, the overall consumer healthcare market is experiencing a high growth rate in the region.

In addition, growing foreign investment and ease of access to healthcare insurance in most Asian economies are also expected to boost the consumer healthcare market in the APAC region.

Get insights on the market contribution of various segments including country and region wise, historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Download a Sample Report

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Cold Chain Logistics Market For Pharmaceuticals Industry Market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the Cold Chain Logistics Market For Pharmaceuticals Industry Market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the Cold Chain Logistics Market For Pharmaceuticals Industry Market industry across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Cold Chain Logistics Market for Pharmaceuticals Industry Market vendors

Add credibility to strategy

Analyzes competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global cold chain logistics market for pharmaceuticals industry 2017 - 2021

4.2 Services Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Service

6.1 Market segments

6.3 Warehousing and VAS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Transportation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Market opportunity by Service

7 Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Market segments

7.3 Vaccines - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Biopharmaceuticals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Clinical trial materials - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Market opportunity by Product

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 AGRO Merchants Group

12.4 Air Canada

12.5 Burris Logistics

12.6 Cold Chain Technologies LLC

12.7 Deutsche Post AG

12.8 DSV Panalpina AS

12.9 FedEx Corp.

12.10 Helapet ltd.

12.11 Kerry Logistics Network Ltd.

12.12 Kuehne Nagel Management AG

12.13 Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC

12.14 Nichirei Corp.

12.15 United Parcel Service Inc.

12.16 VersaCold Logistics Services

12.17 XPO Logistics Inc.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

