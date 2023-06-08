Cold chain logistics market for Pharmaceuticals to grow by USD 11.6 billion from 2022 to 2027; The Growing Consolidation in Global Healthcare Logistics to be the Primary Trend - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The cold chain logistics market for pharmaceuticals industry is estimated to grow by USD 11.6 billion during 2022-2027. The growth momentum will be progressing at a CAGR of 9.51% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by service (Warehousing, VAS, and Transportation), product (Vaccines, Biopharmaceuticals, and Clinical trial materials), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The pharmaceutical cold chain logistics market share growth by the warehouse and VAS segment will be significant during the forecast period. Warehousing refers to the storage of finished and semi-finished goods in a storehouse or at a distribution center. The warehousing activity is capital-intensive and critical in the supply chain. As a result, it plays a vital role in cold chain logistics for the pharmaceutical industry. The growth of the global refrigerated market is expected to drive the use of refrigerated warehouses for storing medicines, vaccines, and biopharmaceutical products in tropical climates. This, in turn, will drive the growth of the global cold chain logistics market for the pharmaceuticals industry during the forecast period. Download a Sample Report Now!

Vendors : 15+, Including AGRO Merchants Group, Air Canada, Burris Logistics, Cold Chain Technologies LLC, Coldman Logistics Pvt.Ltd., Deutsche Post AG, DSV Panalpina AS, FedEx Corp., Helapet ltd., JWD InfoLogistics Public Co. Ltd., Kerry Logistics Network Ltd., Kuehne + Nagel Management AG, Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC, Nichirei Corp., PCI Pharma Services, SCG Logistics Management Co. Ltd., Singhania Logistics and Distribution Pvt. Ltd., Snowman Logistics Ltd., United Parcel Service Inc., VersaCold Logistics Services, and XPO Logistics Inc. among others

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Service (Warehousing and VAS, and Transportation), Product (Vaccines, Biopharmaceuticals, and Clinical trial materials), and Geography (APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa )

Global Cold chain logistics market for pharmaceuticals industry market - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including AGRO Merchants Group, Air Canada, Burris Logistics, Cold Chain Technologies LLC, Coldman Logistics Pvt.Ltd., Deutsche Post AG, DSV Panalpina AS, FedEx Corp., Helapet ltd., JWD InfoLogistics Public Co. Ltd., Kerry Logistics Network Ltd., Kuehne + Nagel Management AG, Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC, Nichirei Corp., PCI Pharma Services, SCG Logistics Management Co. Ltd., Singhania Logistics and Distribution Pvt. Ltd., Snowman Logistics Ltd., United Parcel Service Inc., VersaCold Logistics Services, and XPO Logistics Inc.

Global Cold Chain Logistics Market-Market Dynamics

Major Trends -

Growing consolidation in the global healthcare logistics market will fuel the global cold chain logistics market for pharmaceutical industry growth.

The global cold chain logistics market for the pharmaceutical industry is highly fragmented, with the presence of many players.

High market fragmentation poses challenges for big players and restricts them from expanding into new geographic regions or countries. This leaves them with the choice of building a network from scratch in a new region, which is cumbersome.

To break the entry barrier into new geographies, established logistics vendors such as United Parcel Service, Deutsche Post AG, and FedEx Corp. are using market consolidation as a strategic tool for business expansion.

This market consolidation strategy helps key players in adopting local or regional technologies from regional players and expanding their market presence and attaining profitability in the competitive market.

The above factors will increase the cold chain logistics for pharmaceuticals market growth during the forecast period

KEY challenges -

The functional barriers in cold chain logistics that increase operational costs are the major challenge to the global cold chain logistics market for pharmaceutical industry growth.

The procurement of land for warehouses, which are a crucial part of cold chain logistics, is a strategic decision for LSPs.

The cold chain is a critical service, and establishing cold storage in proximity to the production facility is vital. Real estate costs in countries such as China , India , and the US are on the higher side, owing to the increase in interbank exchange rates.

, , and the US are on the higher side, owing to the increase in interbank exchange rates. Industrial spaces include factories or offices, warehouses, and light manufacturing buildings. The low vacancy rate in the US has increased industrial rents. The rise in industrial rents is affecting the profitability of cold chain logistics players.

An increase in land cost will further incur additional capital spending for cold chain service providers. This will put pressure on the profit margins of vendors.

Furthermore, warehouse rents are also expected to rise during the forecast period due to the growing supply-demand gap in terms of industrial spaces. Such factors will hinder the cold chain logistics for the pharmaceuticals market growth during the forecast period.

The cold chain logistics market for pharmaceuticals industry market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

Cold Chain Logistics Market For Pharmaceuticals Industry Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.51% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 11.6 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 9.23 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 34% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AGRO Merchants Group, Air Canada, Burris Logistics, Cold Chain Technologies LLC, Coldman Logistics Pvt.Ltd., Deutsche Post AG, DSV Panalpina AS, FedEx Corp., Helapet ltd., JWD InfoLogistics Public Co. Ltd., Kerry Logistics Network Ltd., Kuehne Nagel Management AG, Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC, Nichirei Corp., PCI Pharma Services, SCG Logistics Management Co. Ltd., Singhania Logistics and Distribution Pvt. Ltd., Snowman Logistics Ltd., United Parcel Service Inc., VersaCold Logistics Services, and XPO Logistics Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

