Cold Chain Logistics Market in North America to grow by 11.98% CAGR from 2021 to 2026|AGRO Merchants Group, Americold Realty Operating Partnership LP, and more to emerge as key players -Technavio

NEW YORK, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The cold chain logistics market share in North America is expected to increase by USD 64.79 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 11.98%, according to Technavio.The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies, such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including - AGRO Merchants Group, Americold Realty Operating Partnership LP, ArcBest Corp., Burris Logistics, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., COVENANT LOGISTICS GROUP INC., DB Schenker, Deutsche Post DHL Group, Expeditors International of Washington Inc., FedEx Corp., J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., KLLM Transportation Services, Knight Swift Transportation Holdings Inc., Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC, MARTEN TRANSPORT LTD., Prime Inc., Tippmann Group, Total Quality Logistics LLC, VersaCold Logistics Services, and XPO Logistics Inc.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Cold Chain Logistics Market in North America

Cold Chain Logistics Market in North America Insights -

Vendors : 15+, Including AGRO Merchants Group, Americold Realty Operating Partnership LP, ArcBest Corp., Burris Logistics, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., COVENANT LOGISTICS GROUP INC., DB Schenker, Deutsche Post DHL Group, Expeditors International of Washington Inc., FedEx Corp., J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., KLLM Transportation Services, Knight Swift Transportation Holdings Inc., Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC, MARTEN TRANSPORT LTD., Prime Inc., Tippmann Group, Total Quality Logistics LLC, VersaCold Logistics Services, and XPO Logistics Inc., among others

Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: type (refrigerated warehouse and refrigerated transportation) and geography (US, Canada , and Mexico )

To understand more about the cold chain logistics market in North America

Key driver- The increased adoption of sustainable initiatives is a key driver supporting North America's cold chain logistics market growth. The rising concern over vehicular pollution produced by reefer trucks has led manufacturers to prioritize vendors with a smaller carbon footprint and lower pollutant emissions. To address the environmental degradation issue, cold chain logistics providers are increasingly opting for eco-friendly electric vehicles that rely on renewable energy sources. Furthermore, to balance the energy demands of perishable products while reducing resource consumption, cold chain logistics vendors and shippers are actively seeking innovative solutions. One such approach involves the adoption of electric vehicles, particularly for short-distance transportation of perishable goods from warehouses to distribution centers. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major trends- The introduction of blockchain technology in the Cold Chain Logistics market is one of the major market trends. Blockchain technology utilizes a secure network of cryptographically protected records to track transactions and relevant information across the supply chain. Moreover, numerous logistics companies have recognized the potential of blockchain technology in enhancing data security and overall efficiency within their supply chains. As a result, they are increasingly implementing blockchain solutions to safeguard sensitive information and improve data flow. In addition, the application of blockchain technology in rural healthcare-related logistics holds excellent promise. It is expected to streamline supply chain operations, facilitate efficient information sharing, and enhance data management. However, the introduction of blockchain technology in rural clinics and other healthcare logistics by streamlining and automating processes and improving overall efficiency in healthcare supply chains.

Significant Challenges- The high cost due to operational barriers is a significant challenge restricting market growth during the forecast period. The acquisition of suitable land in cold chain logistics plays an important role as it is a critical service and establishing cold storage facilities in close proximity to production facilities is crucial. However, in North America, real estate costs are high, and with the increase in interbank exchange rates, the cost of land is further increased. Additionally, the imposition of stringent government regulations has compelled cold chain logistics providers to prioritize safety measures within their supply chain operations. Consequently, vendors have been implementing various tracking and communication systems to comply with these regulations. However, the implementation and maintenance of such systems can be financially challenging for cold chain logistics providers. Hence, this high cost is expected to restrict market growth during the forecast period.

The cold chain logistics market in North America report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as prospects.

What are the key data covered in this Cold Chain Logistics Market in North America report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the cold chain logistics market in North America between 2022 and 2026

between 2022 and 2026 Precise estimation of the size of the cold chain logistics market in North America and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the cold chain logistics market in North America across the US, Canada , and Mexico

across the US, , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of the cold chain logistics market in North America vendors

Cold Chain Logistics Market in North America Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.98% Market Growth 2022-2026 USD 64.79 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 11.5 Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AGRO Merchants Group, Americold Realty Operating Partnership LP, ArcBest Corp., Burris Logistics, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., COVENANT LOGISTICS GROUP INC., DB Schenker, Deutsche Post DHL Group, Expeditors International of Washington Inc., FedEx Corp., J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., KLLM Transportation Services, Knight Swift Transportation Holdings Inc., Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC, MARTEN TRANSPORT LTD., Prime Inc., Tippmann Group, Total Quality Logistics LLC, VersaCold Logistics Services, and XPO Logistics Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Country Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 14: Data Table on Regional - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on North America : Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 16: Data Table on Regional - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Type

5.3 Refrigerated warehouse - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Refrigerated warehouse - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Refrigerated warehouse - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Refrigerated warehouse - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Refrigerated warehouse - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Refrigerated transportation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Refrigerated transportation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Refrigerated transportation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Refrigerated transportation - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Refrigerated transportation - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography - 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography - 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Mexico - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Mexico - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 55: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 56: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 57: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 58: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 59: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 60: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 AGRO Merchants Group

Exhibit 61: AGRO Merchants Group - Overview



Exhibit 62: AGRO Merchants Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 63: AGRO Merchants Group - Key offerings

10.4 Americold Realty Operating Partnership LP

Exhibit 64: Americold Realty Operating Partnership LP - Overview



Exhibit 65: Americold Realty Operating Partnership LP - Business segments



Exhibit 66: Americold Realty Operating Partnership LP - Key offerings



Exhibit 67: Americold Realty Operating Partnership LP - Segment focus

10.5 Burris Logistics

Exhibit 68: Burris Logistics - Overview



Exhibit 69: Burris Logistics - Product / Service



Exhibit 70: Burris Logistics - Key offerings

10.6 C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.

Exhibit 71: C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 72: C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 73: C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 74: C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 75: C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. - Segment focus

10.7 Deutsche Post DHL Group

Exhibit 76: Deutsche Post DHL Group - Overview



Exhibit 77: Deutsche Post DHL Group - Business segments



Exhibit 78: Deutsche Post DHL Group - Key news



Exhibit 79: Deutsche Post DHL Group - Key offerings



Exhibit 80: Deutsche Post DHL Group - Segment focus

10.8 FedEx Corp.

Exhibit 81: FedEx Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 82: FedEx Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 83: FedEx Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 84: FedEx Corp. - Segment focus

10.9 Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC

Exhibit 85: Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC - Overview



Exhibit 86: Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 87: Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC - Key news



Exhibit 88: Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC - Key offerings

10.10 Tippmann Group

Exhibit 89: Tippmann Group - Overview



Exhibit 90: Tippmann Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: Tippmann Group - Key offerings

10.11 VersaCold Logistics Services

Exhibit 92: VersaCold Logistics Services - Overview



Exhibit 93: VersaCold Logistics Services - Product / Service



Exhibit 94: VersaCold Logistics Services - Key offerings

10.12 XPO Logistics Inc.

Exhibit 95: XPO Logistics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 96: XPO Logistics Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 97: XPO Logistics Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 98: XPO Logistics Inc. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 99: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 100: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 101: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 102: Research methodology



Exhibit 103: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 104: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 105: List of abbreviations

