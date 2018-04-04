Cold Chain Market by Type, Temperature Type, Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2023: Leading Players are Americold, Preferred Freezer Services, Burris, Lineage and Nichirei Logistics

The cold chain market is estimated to account for revenue of 189.92 Billion in 2018, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% to reach a value of USD 293.27 Billion by 2023.

The rise in consumer demand for perishable foods, growth of international trade due to trade liberalization, and expansion of food retail chains by multinationals are the factors driving the cold chain market. Government support for infrastructural development fuels the demand in the cold chain industry.

The cold chain market has been segmented, by type, into refrigerated storage and refrigerated transport. Refrigerated storage capacities are growing in the Asia Pacific countries due to the increased need to reduce the loss of perishable foods. In North America and Europe, the refrigerated transport industry is booming, mainly due to the advancement of technology in refrigerated trucks, vans, trailers, and maritime reefer containers.

Based on temperature type, the frozen segment is estimated to have a comparatively larger market share in 2017. The global demand for frozen food products is higher than chilled food products. The chilled segment is expected to grow due to the wide use of chilling for food preservation to extend shelf life from few days to few weeks.

The cold chain market has been segmented on the basis of application into fruits & vegetables; bakery & confectionery products; dairy & frozen desserts; fish, meat, and seafood products; and others. Dairy & frozen desserts are also witnessing high demand due to economic growth and rapid urbanization, along with sophisticated marketing channels, which have led to significant changes in dietary patterns. Frozen fruits & vegetables are often available in easy-to-open re-sealable packaging, allowing for longer storage and portion control without wastage.

The European region is estimated to account for the largest share, in terms of value, in the global cold chain market, in 2018. There is a steady increase in demand, particularly for cold chain due to a continuous increase in domestic consumption of high quality of perishable commodities.



Asia Pacific indicates significant growth potential for the cold chain industry due to the increase in awareness about the prevention of food wastage before consumption, growth of the organized retail sector, rise in consumer demand for perishable foods, and government support & initiatives in this sector. The region is projected to surpass the size of the European market by 2023.

High energy & infrastructural costs are growing concerns for cold chain service providers, along with this, environmental concerns regarding greenhouse gas emissions restrain the total market for cold chain.

The leading players that dominated the cold chain market include Americold Logistics (US), Preferred Freezer Services (US), Burris Logistics (US), Lineage Logistics (US), and Nichirei Logistics (Japan).



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Cold Chain Market

4.2 North America: Cold Chain Market, By Application and Country

4.3 Cold Chain Market: Major Countries

4.4 Cold Chain Market: Application, By Region

4.5 Cold Chain Market: By Temperature Type



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increase in Preservation of Convenience Food Products Due to Modernization

5.2.1.2 Growing Consumer Demand for Perishable Foods

5.2.1.3 Growth of International Trade Due to Trade Liberalization

5.2.1.4 Increasing Need for Temperature Control to Prevent Potential Health Hazards

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Energy & Infrastructure Costs

5.2.2.2 Environmental Concerns Regarding Greenhouse Gas Emissions

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Demand for Organized Retail

5.2.3.2 Government Support for Infrastructure Development to Reduce Post-Harvest & Processed Food Wastage

5.2.3.3 Increasing Foreign Direct Investments in Emerging Markets

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lack of Infrastructural Support in Emerging Markets and of Skilled Resources in Developed Markets

5.3 Supply Chain

5.4 Value Chain

5.5 Regulatory Framework

5.5.1 Chilled and Frozen Foods.

5.5.2 Temperature-Controlled Packaging

5.5.3 Food Safety

5.5.4 Storage Temperature for Food Safety



6 Means of Temperature Control

6.1 Conventional Refrigeration

6.1.1 Mechanical Refrigeration

6.2 Using Packaging Materials

6.2.1 Dry Ice

6.2.2 Wet Ice

6.2.3 Gel Packs

6.2.4 Eutectic Plates

6.2.5 Liquid Nitrogen

6.2.6 Insulated Blankets

6.2.7 Expanded Polystyrene



7 Cold Chain Market, By Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Blast Freezing

7.3 Vapor Compression

7.4 Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)

7.5 Evaporating Cooling

7.6 Cryogenic Systems

7.7 Others



8 Cold Chain Market, By Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Refrigerated Storage

8.3 Refrigerated Transport



9 Cold Chain Market, By Temperature Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Chilled

9.3 Frozen



10 Cold Chain Market, By Application

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Dairy & Frozen Desserts

10.3 Fish, Meat, and Seafood Products

10.4 Fruits & Vegetables

10.5 Bakery & Confectionery Products

10.6 Others



11 Cold Chain Market, By Region



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Competitive Situation & Trends

12.3 Market Ranking: Cold Chain Market

12.4 Major Strategies Adopted By Key Players

12.5 Expansions & Investments

12.6 Mergers & Acquisitions

12.7 Agreements, Collaborations, Partnerships, Rebranding, and Joint Ventures

12.8 New Service Launches



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Americold Logistics

13.2 Preferred Freezer Services

13.3 Lineage Logistics Holdings, LLC

13.4 Nichirei Corporation

13.5 Burris Logistics

13.6 Swire Cold Storage

13.7 Agro Merchants Group

13.8 Kloosterboer Group B.V.

13.9 Interstate Cold

13.10 Versacold Logistics



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/shtk38/cold_chain_market?w=5





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cold-chain-market-by-type-temperature-type-application-and-region---global-forecast-to-2023-leading-players-are-americold-preferred-freezer-services-burris-lineage-and-nichirei-logistics-300624202.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

