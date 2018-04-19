NEW YORK, April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About Cold Chain



Cold chain refers to an uninterrupted series of refrigerated supply chain activities. The activities include refrigerated storage and transportation of perishable products such as food and medicines, right from their post-production to the final point of consumption.



Technavio's analysts forecast the cold chain market in China to grow at a CAGR of 13.34% during the period 2018-2022.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the cold chain market in China for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.



Technavio's report, Cold Chain Market in China 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

• CEVA Logistics

• CMAC

• Deutsche Post DHL Group

• FedEx

• Kerry Logistics

• KUEHNE+NAGEL

• SF Holding

• Swire Pacific

• United Parcel Service



Market driver

• Growing demand for cold chain solutions to reduce food wastage in supply chain

Market challenge

• Operational barriers in cold chain increasing cost

Market trend

• Introduction of blockchain technology in cold chain

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?



