Cold Chain Market in China size to grow by USD 76.48 billion from 2022 to 2027; Growth driven by increasing number of trade corridors - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest report on the cold chain market in China, 2023-2027 estimates to register an incremental growth of USD 76.48 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 19.1% during the forecast period. The market is fragmented due to the presence of diversified international and regional vendors. The increasing number of trade corridors is notably driving market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled China Cold Chain Market

Cold Chain Market In China 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Americold Realty Trust Inc., AP Moller Maersk AS, Arcticold Food Ltd., Beijing Shounong Food Group Co. Ltd., BSI Group, CJ Logistics Corp., Deutsche Post AG, FedEx Corp., Global Cold Chain Alliance, JD.COM, Jin Jiang International Holdings Co. Ltd., John Swire and Sons Ltd., Kerry Logistics Network Ltd., Kuehne Nagel Management AG, Nichirei Corp., S.F. Holding Co. Ltd., Shandong Gaishi International Logistics Group, Shanghai Speed International Logistics Co. Ltd., Shanghai Tengyi Boshi International Freight Forwarding Co. Ltd., and Sinotrans Ltd. are among some of the major market participants.

americold.com- The company offers cold chain solutions such as freezing, quick freezing, and blast freezing.

arcticoldfood.com- The company offers cold chain solutions for meat storage.

bgcaj.com- The company offers cold chain solutions such as food logistics, food manufacturing, and meat slaughter.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Cold Chain Market in China 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The soft skills training market report covers the following areas:

Cold Chain Market in China 2023-2027 Size

Cold Chain Market in China 2023-2027 Trends

Cold Chain Market in China 2023-2027 Industry Analysis

Market Drivers

Increasing number of trade corridors

Increased demand for frozen and perishable food in China

Rising initiatives to promote cold chains in China

Market Trends

Introduction of blockchain technology in cold chain

Increased demand for integrated cold chain logistics services

Increased adoption of sustainable initiatives

Market Challenges

Operational barriers due to increase in cold chain cost

Lack of adoption of new technology in cold chain

Poor customer satisfaction

Cold Chain Market in China 2023-2027: Segmentation

Cold Chain Market in China is segmented as below:

Type

Refrigerated Warehouse



Refrigerated Transportation

Application

Meat Fish And Seafood Sector



Dairy And Frozen Desserts Sector



Fruits And Vegetables Sector



Healthcare Sector



Bakery And Confectionery Sector

Cold Chain Market in China 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist cold chain market in China growth during the next five years

Estimation of the cold chain market in China size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the cold chain market in China

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of cold chain market in China , vendors

Cold Chain Market In China Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 19.1% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 76.48 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 18.86 Regional analysis China Performing market contribution China at 100% Key countries China and APAC Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Americold Realty Trust Inc., AP Moller Maersk AS, Arcticold Food Ltd., Beijing Shounong Food Group Co. Ltd., BSI Group, CJ Logistics Corp., Deutsche Post AG, FedEx Corp., Global Cold Chain Alliance, JD.COM, Jin Jiang International Holdings Co. Ltd., John Swire and Sons Ltd., Kerry Logistics Network Ltd., Kuehne Nagel Management AG, Nichirei Corp., S.F. Holding Co. Ltd., Shandong Gaishi International Logistics Group, Shanghai Speed International Logistics Co. Ltd., Shanghai Tengyi Boshi International Freight Forwarding Co. Ltd., and Sinotrans Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

