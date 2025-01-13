Cold Chain Market in Europe to grow by USD 76.8 Billion (2024-2028), driven by RFID adoption in logistics; report highlights AI-driven transformation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with the AI impact on market trends - The cold chain market in europe size is estimated to grow by USD 76.8 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period. Use of RFID in cold chain logistics is driving market growth, with a trend towards use of iot with cold chain. However, fluctuating fuel prices poses a challenge. Key market players include Abu Dhabi Ports PJSC, AP Moller Maersk AS, Arbon Equipment Corp., Baltic Logistic Solutions, Beno Trans GmbH, Blue Water Shipping AS, DHL Express Ltd, DSV AS, FRIGO Coldstore Logistics GmbH and Co. KG, GARTNER KG, Kraftverkehr Nagel SE and Co. KG, Kuehne Nagel Management AG, Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC, MSC Mediterranean Shipping Co. SA, NewCold Cooperatief UA, NORDFROST GmbH and Co. KG., Pacific Logistics Group., Pfenning Logistics, SNCF Group, and WILMS Transport GmbH.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Cold Chain Market in Europe 2024-2028

Key insights into market evolution with AI-powered analysis. Explore trends, segmentation, and growth drivers- View Free Sample PDF

Cold Chain Market In Europe Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.5% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 76.8 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 10.8 Regional analysis Europe Performing market contribution Europe at 100% Key countries Germany, France, Italy, UK, and Rest of Europe Key companies profiled Abu Dhabi Ports PJSC, AP Moller Maersk AS, Arbon Equipment Corp., Baltic Logistic Solutions, Beno Trans GmbH, Blue Water Shipping AS, DHL Express Ltd, DSV AS, FRIGO Coldstore Logistics GmbH and Co. KG, GARTNER KG, Kraftverkehr Nagel SE and Co. KG, Kuehne Nagel Management AG, Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC, MSC Mediterranean Shipping Co. SA, NewCold Cooperatief UA, NORDFROST GmbH and Co. KG., Pacific Logistics Group., Pfenning Logistics, SNCF Group, and WILMS Transport GmbH

Market Driver

The European cold chain market encompasses the integration of IoT technology into transport equipment for temperature-sensitive goods, including chronic and lifestyle-related diseases, pharmaceutical drugs, high-value active ingredients, and perishable items such as fruits, vegetables, dairy products, meat, marine products, and convenience foods. This market prioritizes temperature control, monitoring, and supply chain process optimization, adhering to regulation compliance and risk management in the agriculture sector and urban population's changing consumption habits. Cold chain systems aim for cost optimization through investment in land acquisition, building construction, permissions and licensing, utilities, cooling machinery, and maintenance. Technological advances and reliable solutions address operational and technical constraints.

Request Sample of our comprehensive report now to stay ahead in the AI-driven market evolution!

Market Challenges

The European cold chain market encompasses temperature-controlled logistics for perishable products, including healthcare, food and beverage items, and fresh agricultural produce. Regulations mandate assured freshness, palatability, and specific temperature ranges for chilled, frozen, and deep-frozen goods. Cold-insulated transport vehicles and temperature-controlled warehouses ensure product distribution and shelf life, while cost-effective operations and supply chain efficiency are crucial. Volatility in Brent crude oil prices impacts fuel costs for refrigeration units and transportation vehicles, influencing the overall market landscape.

: temperature-sensitive products, regulations, storage, transportation, monitoring components, healthcare, food & beverage products, temperature range, chilled, frozen, deep-frozen, fresh agricultural products, manufactured food, medical vaccines, cold chain, supply chain solutions, perishable products, food items, inventory accuracy, cycle time, supply chain efficiency, cost-effective operations, shelf life, spoilage, contamination, benefits, solution, trade liberalization, food sector, agricultural trade, global food system, import, export, food products, quality assurance systems, food control systems, synchronized handling procedures.

Discover how AI is revolutionizing market trends- Get your access now!

Segment Overview

This cold chain market in Europe report extensively covers market segmentation by

Application 1.1 Meat fish and seafood

1.2 Fruits vegetables and beverages

1.3 Dairy and frozen desserts

1.4 Bakery and confectionery

1.5 Healthcare Type 2.1 Refrigerated warehouse

2.2 Refrigerated transportation Geography 3.1 Europe

1.1 Meat fish and seafood- The Cold Chain Market in Europe is a critical component of the food sector, facilitating the supply of perishable products such as meat, fish, and seafood to ensure assured freshness and palatability. Temperature-controlled warehouses and cold-insulated transport vehicles play a pivotal role in maintaining the required temperature conditions for these food items, extending their product shelf life and reducing spoilage and contamination risks. Europe's cold chain market caters to both local demand and overseas markets, ensuring the efficient distribution of food items while adhering to stringent quality assurance and food control systems. With the global food system becoming increasingly interconnected through import and export activities, the benefits of cold chain solutions are more significant than ever. Cold chain systems are essential for preserving the temperature necessities of high-value active ingredients in pharmaceutical drugs, ensuring their efficacy and longer shelf life. The market for medicines is growing, with higher costs necessitating cost optimizations and risk management through advanced cold chain solutions. Trade liberalization and agricultural trade have expanded the scope of the cold chain market, enabling the efficient transportation of perishable food items across borders while maintaining inventory accuracy, cycle time, and supply chain efficiency. The challenges of maintaining proper refrigeration temperatures throughout the journey from production to consumption are being addressed through synchronized handling procedures and advanced transport equipment. Cold chain solutions are not only crucial for the food industry but also for addressing chronic diseases and lifestyle-related diseases by ensuring the temperature control and monitoring of temperature-sensitive products throughout the supply chain process.

Download a Sample of our comprehensive report today to discover how AI-driven innovations are reshaping competitive dynamics

Research Analysis

In Europe, the Cold Chain Market encompasses various sectors including consumer preferences for temperature-sensitive products in healthcare and food & beverage industries. E-commerce sales and organized retail stores drive the demand for cold chain solutions in developing economies. Technologies such as RFID, automation, cloud computing, and IoT play a significant role in warehouse management and cold storage logistics. Refrigerated transportation ensures the temperature range is maintained during transit. Regulations governing temperature-sensitive products necessitate monitoring components for chilled, frozen, and deep-frozen goods. The refrigerated storage market in Europe is expected to grow due to increasing IT spending on cold chain solutions. Temperature range requirements vary from chilled to frozen, with deep-frozen storage solutions being essential for certain products.

Market Research Overview

The Cold Chain Market in Europe is a significant sector, driven by the increasing demand for perishable goods and the need to maintain their quality and freshness. The market is characterized by advanced technologies, such as refrigerated transport and logistics, temperature-controlled warehouses, and innovative packaging solutions. The European Commission's regulations on food safety and quality further boost the market's growth. The Refrigerated Transport sector is a crucial component, with a growing number of players offering specialized services. The market is also witnessing the adoption of new technologies, such as IoT and RFID, for real-time monitoring and tracking of goods. The market is expected to continue its growth trajectory, driven by the increasing consumer preference for fresh and high-quality food products. The market's major players include logistics providers, refrigerated transport companies, and equipment manufacturers. (Cold Chain, Europe, Market, Growth, Refrigerated Transport, Logistics, Technology, Regulations, Food Safety, Quality, Consumer Preference, Players)

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Application

Meat Fish And Seafood



Fruits Vegetables And Beverages



Dairy And Frozen Desserts



Bakery And Confectionery



Healthcare

Type

Refrigerated Warehouse



Refrigerated Transportation

Geography

Europe

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio