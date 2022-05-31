Cold Chain Market Records a CAGR of 16.92% | Use of RFID in cold chain logistics to boost market growth | Technavio

May 31, 2022, 11:20 ET
NEW YORK, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the Cold Chain Market, operating under the global Industrials market. The latest report on the Cold Chain Market estimates it to register a growth of USD 256.58 billion, at a CAGR of 16.92% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Americold Realty Trust, Burris Logistics, Congebec Logistics Inc., Deutsche Post DHL Group, John Swire and Sons Ltd., Kloosterboer, Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC, NewCold Cooperatief UA, Nichirei Corp., and United Parcel Service Inc. are among some of the major market participants.
The use of RFID in cold chain logistics is one of the primary factors driving growth in the cold chain market. However, during the projected period, lack of infrastructure in developing countries will be a major barrier for the cold chain market.
Cold Chain Market: Segmentation
- Type
- Refrigerated Warehouse
- Refrigerated Transportation
- Application
- MFS
- Dairy And Frozen Desserts
- FVB
- Bakery And Confectionery,
- Healthcare
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
The refrigerated warehouse segment will gain considerable market share in the cold chain. The demand for chilled warehouses and transportation infrastructure is expanding as the import and export of temperature-sensitive items grows. Furthermore, demand for cold chain services has expanded dramatically in the healthcare application area, favorably impacting the global cold chain market.
Cold Chain Market: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The cold chain market report covers the following areas:
This study identifies the use of RFID in cold chain logistics as one of the prime reasons driving the Cold Chain Market growth during the next few years.
Cold Chain Market: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period.
- Detailed information on factors that will assist cold chain market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the cold chain market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the cold chain market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of cold chain market vendors
