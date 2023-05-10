Cold Chain Market size to grow at a CAGR of 17.43% from 2022 to 2027; Use of RFID in cold chain logistics expected to drive market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The cold chain market size is estimated to grow by USD 358.49 billion from 2022 to 2027. However, the growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 17.43% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by Application (Meat fish and seafood, Fruits vegetables and beverages, Dairy and frozen desserts, Bakery and confectionery, and Healthcare), Type (Refrigerated warehouse and Refrigerated transportation), and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The market share growth by the meat fish and seafood segment will be significant during the forecast period. It is the largest segment of the global cold chain and is expected to remain the largest segment throughout the forecast period. Products such as meat should be refrigerated or frozen after processing and before shipment in order to limit the growth of pathogens and reduce the risk of spoilage. The use of RFID in cold chain logistics is one of the key factors driving the global cold chain market growth. Cold chain logistics transport millions of tons of perishable and temperature-sensitive products. The products are manufactured, stored, transported, or distributed around the world. They include vegetables, fruits, fish, flowers, meat, and dairy products as well as medical products such as blood, medicines, organs, vaccines, plasma, and tissues. All of the products are temperature sensitive, affecting their quality. Hence, such factors influence the growth of the market during the forecast period. Download a Sample Report in minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cold Chain Market 2023-2027

Cold Chain Market Insights -

Vendors : 15+, Including Americold Realty Trust Inc., Burris Logistics Co., Cold Chain Technologies, Commercial Cold Storage Group Ltd., Congebec Logistics Inc., Crystal Logistic Cool Chain Ltd., Deutsche Post AG, FedEx Corp., John Swire and Sons Ltd., Kuehne Nagel Management AG, Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC, NewCold Cooperatief UA, Nichirei Corp., Snowman Logistics Ltd., Tippmann Group, United Parcel Service Inc., VersaCold Logistics Services, Wabash Valley Cold Storage, WH Group Ltd., and Frialsa Frigorificos SA de CV, among others

Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Application (Meat fish and seafood, Fruits vegetables and beverages, Dairy and frozen desserts, Bakery and confectionery, and Healthcare), Type (Refrigerated warehouse and Refrigerated transportation), and Geography ( North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa )

Cold chain market - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio's report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors.

Cold Chain Market – Market Dynamics

Major Trends -

The growing number of M&A activities is a major trend that will fuel the global cold chain market growth.

The competition in a fragmented cold chain market and rapidly evolving technologies pose a significant challenge to the market vendors.

Intense competition leads to an increase in the number of strategic alliances and M&A activities, in recent years.

In the face of the growing demand for the cold chain from various end-users, suppliers are opting for M&A activities and strategic alliances to improve their market reach and customer base.

Hence, such trends influence the growth of the cold chain market during the forecast period.

Key challenges -

Lack of infrastructure in developing countries is a major challenge that can impede the growth of the market.

Owing to the fixed costs of establishing and maintaining a cold chain, cold chain penetration is low in developing countries such as India .

. Customers, especially farmers, do not opt for refrigeration in these countries because of the increased operating costs and higher prices for products such as fruits and vegetables.

For instance, when a farmer uses the cold chain to improve supply chain management, the price of the product can increase and affect profitability.

Hence, such challenges hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

Drivers, & Challenges have an impact on market dynamics and can impact

The cold chain market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

What are the key data covered in this Cold Chain Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the cold chain market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the cold chain market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the cold chain market across North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, APAC, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of the cold chain market vendors

Related Reports:

The cold chain logistics market size in the UK is expected to increase by USD 9.17 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 11.22%. This cold chain logistics market in the UK report extensively covers the market segmentations by type (refrigerated warehouse and refrigerated transportation) and application (MFS, Dairy and frozen desserts, FVB, and Others). The use of RFID in cold chain logistics is one of the key drivers supporting the cold chain logistics market growth in the UK.

The food and beverage cold chain logistics market is estimated to decline at a CAGR of 10.47% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 85,158.51 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (meat and seafood, dairy and frozen desserts, fruits vegetables and beverages, and bakery and confectionary), type (warehouse and transportation), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The rising consumption of frozen food is notably driving market growth.

Cold Chain Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.43% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 358.49 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 16.72 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 32% Key countries US, China, India, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Americold Realty Trust Inc., Burris Logistics Co., Cold Chain Technologies, Commercial Cold Storage Group Ltd., Congebec Logistics Inc., Crystal Logistic Cool Chain Ltd., Deutsche Post AG, FedEx Corp., John Swire and Sons Ltd., Kuehne Nagel Management AG, Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC, NewCold Cooperatief UA, Nichirei Corp., Snowman Logistics Ltd., Tippmann Group, United Parcel Service Inc., VersaCold Logistics Services, Wabash Valley Cold Storage, WH Group Ltd., and Frialsa Frigorificos SA de CV Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

