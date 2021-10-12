Cold chain Market Size to Increase by USD 256.58 Bn | Market Share, Growth, Trends, and Global Analysis | Technavio

Oct 12, 2021, 08:30 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cold Chain Market by Type, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.
The potential growth difference for the cold chain market between 2021 and 2025 is USD 256.58 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.
Key Market Dynamics:
- Market Driver
- Market Challenges
The use of RFID in cold chain logistics and the increasing number of trade corridors are some of the key factors influencing the market growth positively in the upcoming years. However, the lack of infrastructure in developing countries might limit the market growth.
Learn about additional drivers, trends, and challenges influencing the market in our full report.
Download a Free Sample Report Now!
The cold chain market report is segmented by type (refrigerated warehouse and refrigerated transportation), application (MFS, dairy and frozen desserts, FVB, bakery and confectionery, and healthcare), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). In terms of geography, 36% of the market's growth will originate from APAC. China and India are the key markets for cold chain in APAC.
Get accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments and regionals toward market growth.
Download a Free Sample Report Now
Companies mentioned with their offerings
- Americold Realty Trust: The company offers cold chain through cubic foot cold storage facility.
- Burris Logistics: The company offers cold storage solutions such as temperature controlled warehousing.
- Congebec Logistics Inc.
- Deutsche Post DHL Group
- John Swire and Sons Ltd.
- Gain access to more vendor profiles featured in the report. Click Here.
Related Reports:
Global Food and Beverage Cold Chain Logistics Market – Global food and beverage cold chain logistics market is segmented by application (meat and seafood, dairy and frozen desserts, FVB, and bakery and confectionary) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Global Pharmaceutical Warehousing Market – Global pharmaceutical warehousing market is segmented by service (non-cold chain warehousing and cold chain warehousing) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
|
Cold Chain Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 17%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 256.58 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
16.23
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 36%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, UK, Germany, and India
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Americold Realty Trust, Burris Logistics, Congebec Logistics Inc., Deutsche Post DHL Group, John Swire and Sons Ltd., Kloosterboer, Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC, Nichirei Corp., and United Parcel Service Inc.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Market Landscape
- Market Sizing
- Five Forces Analysis
- Market Segmentation
- Customer landscape
- Geographic landscape
- Vendor Landscape
- Vendor Analysis
- Appendix
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:[email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article