Cold chain Market Size to Increase by USD 256.58 Bn | Market Share, Growth, Trends, and Global Analysis | Technavio

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The use of RFID in cold chain logistics and the increasing number of trade corridors are some of the key factors influencing the market growth positively in the upcoming years. However, the lack of infrastructure in developing countries might limit the market growth.

The cold chain market report is segmented by type (refrigerated warehouse and refrigerated transportation), application (MFS, dairy and frozen desserts, FVB, bakery and confectionery, and healthcare), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). In terms of geography, 36% of the market's growth will originate from APAC. China and India are the key markets for cold chain in APAC.

Companies mentioned with their offerings

Americold Realty Trust: The company offers cold chain through cubic foot cold storage facility.

Burris Logistics: The company offers cold storage solutions such as temperature controlled warehousing.

The company offers cold storage solutions such as temperature controlled warehousing. Congebec Logistics Inc.

Deutsche Post DHL Group

John Swire and Sons Ltd.

John Swire and Sons Ltd.

Cold Chain Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 17% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 256.58 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 16.23 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 36% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Germany, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Americold Realty Trust, Burris Logistics, Congebec Logistics Inc., Deutsche Post DHL Group, John Swire and Sons Ltd., Kloosterboer, Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC, Nichirei Corp., and United Parcel Service Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Customer landscape

Geographic landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

