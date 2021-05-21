Cold Chain Market Size to Reach USD 137.82 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR 9.57% | SpendEdge
The Cold Chain market is poised to grow by USD 137.82 Billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 9.57% during the forecast period.
Key Highlights Offered in the Report:
- Information on how to identify strategic and tactical negotiation levels that will help achieve the best prices.
- Gain information on relevant pricing levels, detailed explanation of the pros and cons of prevalent pricing models.
- Methods to help engage with the right suppliers and discover KPI's to evaluate incumbent suppliers.
Fetch actionable market insights on post COVID-19 impact on each product and service segments.
Some of the Top Cold Chain suppliers listed in this report:
This Cold Chain procurement intelligence report has enlisted the top suppliers and their cost structures, SLA terms, best selection criteria, and negotiation strategies.
- Americold Realty Trust
- Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC
- Nichirei Corp.
- Kloosterboer
- NewCold Coöperatief UA
- VersaCold Logistics Services
- Hanson Logistics
- Burris Logistics
- United States Cold Storage Inc.
- Tippmann Group
SpendEdge suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. SpendEdge's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Related Reports on Logistics, Warehousing and Transportation Include:
- Courier Express and Parcel Services Sourcing and Procurement Report- Forecast and Analysis: The courier express and parcel services will grow at a CAGR of 6.55% during 2021-2025. Prices will increase by 2%-7% during the forecast period and suppliers will have moderate bargaining power in this market.
- Automated Container Terminal Sourcing and Procurement Report: This report evaluates suppliers based on portfolio of products and services, adherence to timelines, customization of products, and clientele. In addition, suppliers are also shortlisted based on business needs, technical specifications, operational requirements, security compliance, regulatory mandates, legal requirements, quality control, change management procedures, pricing models, penalty clauses, SLA nuances, acceptance criteria, and evaluation criteria.
- Distribution Services - Sourcing and Procurement Intelligence Report: The report identifies Kuehne + Nagel International AG, Deutsche Post AG, and XPO Logistics Inc. among the top most important suppliers for distribution services procurement. Suppliers have moderate bargaining power in a market which is set to grow at 7.21%. Therefore the price of distribution services will increase by 3%-5% during the forecast period.
- Am I paying/getting the right prices? Is my Cold Chain TCO (total cost of ownership) favorable?
- How is the price forecast expected to change? What is driving the current and future price changes?
- Which pricing models offer the most rewarding opportunities?
Table of Content
- Executive Summary
- Market Insights
- Category Pricing Insights
- Cost-saving Opportunities
- Best Practices
- Category Ecosystem
- Category Management Strategy
- Category Management Enablers
- Suppliers Selection
- Suppliers under Coverage
- US Market Insights
- Category scope
- Appendix
About SpendEdge:
SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.
